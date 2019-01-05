Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other royals prove they are just like us when they slip up

You might like...
-
13 secrets of how the royal family travels for a tour
As exciting as exploring new destinations and discovering new cultures around the world can be, travel still has its downsides, from standing in line...
-
Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's staff go to when packing
-
Royal halls of residence – see where Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & more lived in their uni days
-
10 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate hero shoe
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share sweet kiss and open up about parenting - see the best photos