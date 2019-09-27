How Princess Diana’s 1997 trip to Angola helped change the world

The sneaker-clad Princess of Wales arrived in Luanda, Angola’s capital, on Jan. 13, 1997. She was there to tour four Red Cross projects in the country, which was in the middle of a quiet period during its decades-long civil war. The conflict had begun in 1975 with its independence and went through three separate periods of fighting. The final round began in 1998. (The conflict finally ended in 2002.)
One-third of Angola’s population was displaced during the civil war, and 80 per cent of Angolans were without basic medical care by 2003, according to the New York Times. Nearly 10,000 children became soldiers during the war, and by 2003 nearly 30 per cent of Angolan children had life expectancies of less than five years of age, the New York Times also reported then.
When Diana visited in 1997, the country was - and still is - one of the most mined in the world. Just last year, more than 150 people were killed in explosions from landmines left over from the civil war, according to southern Africa’s Southern Times newspaper.
Diana was clear about her mission and why she was there right from the start. Upon arriving at the airport, she made a speech to reporters who had gathered.
