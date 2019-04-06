Cabbage, squeak, wombat – see the weird and wonderful nicknames the royal family use

We may know them by their official titles, but behind the scenes the royals have their own fun nicknames for each other. Did you know the Duchess of Cambridge was nicknamed "Squeak" at school, and later the "Princess-in-waiting" by her Marlborough College school friends – long before she actually met Prince William?
Click through our gallery to discover the endearing names the British royal family use for their nearest and dearest, starting with Meghan Markle...
Archie Harrison
Meghan Markle revealed her adorable nickname for her baby son on day three of the Sussexes' tour of Africa, as little Archie took part in his first official royal engagement. A video from the day shows Meghan with Archie in her arms, saying, "Say hello! Hello, hi!" before realising he is dribbling and exclaiming, "Oh, Bubba!" The Duchess again appeared to use the nickname in a video shared on Harry and Meghan's Instagram Stories, as the trio walked to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.
During their informal meeting, Meghan further revealed that her baby son likes to flirt! Little Archie let out a giggle when Thandeka laughed, prompting his proud mum to ask, "Is that funny?" Thandeka remarked that Archie appeared to understand what Meghan was asking, to which Prince Harry said, "I think he knows exactly what is going on." "You like me best, yes?" Thandeka asked Archie. "Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah?" "He likes to flirt!" Meghan agreed.