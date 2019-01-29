Archie Harrison, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more – ALL the little royals on their best behaviour

Mia Tindall stealing the show in the Queen's birthday portrait
For the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016, the monarch posed for a photo with her two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and her great-grandchildren, including a then two-year-old Mia Tindall. The adorable little girl stole the show as she posed clutching onto the Queen's handbag.
Proud dad Mike Tindall later revealed that they had given Mia the bag to stop her from being naughty – and it certainly worked! "It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think," he told Good Morning Britain after the photo was released.