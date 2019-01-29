﻿
Archie Harrison, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more – ALL the little royals on their best behaviour

Archie Harrison, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more – ALL the little royals on their best behaviour
Archie Harrison, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more – ALL the little royals on their best behaviour

Photo: © Getty Images
From Archie Harrison's debut royal engagement to Princess Charlotte's royal wave, being a member of the royal family means that one must be on their best behaviour at all times while out in public – no matter what age you are! There have been many adorable moments witnessed throughout the years involving the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren showing off their impeccable manners over the years. 

And just like the rest of us, there have been times when all the stops have been pulled out to ensure that the children stay on their best behaviour at key events. When it came to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding, the Cambridges' nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was on hand to look after the children during the ceremony, and pulled out the classic trick that many parents can relate to – giving the youngsters sweets. Toys are also kept in Kate's handbag during appearances, most recently when the Cambridge family attended a polo match in July 2019. 

meghan-markle-prince-harry-baby-archie-royal-tour
Photo: © Getty Images
Archie Harrison's first royal engagement

On day three of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour of Southern Africa in September 2019, their baby son Archie took part in his first royal engagement as he joined his parents to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation. Archie was very well behaved and smiled contently as he sat on his mum's lap. 

meghan-markle-baby-archie
Photo: © Getty Images
Archie Harrison steals the show

Archie Harrison was so well behaved during his first royal engagement in September 2019.

mia-tindall-lena-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall and little sister Lena

At the Gatcombe Horse Trials in September 2019, Mia and Lena Tindall were as good as gold as they spent the day with parents Zara and Mike Tindall at the fun family event. 

princess-charlotte-first-day-school
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's first day of school

Princess Charlotte looked adorable and very smart on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September 2019. The royal was joined by big brother Prince George and parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. 

princess-charlotte-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte laughing

Princess Charlotte was the sweetest during a surprise public appearance in August at the King's Cup Regatta, where she cheered on parents Prince William and Kate Middleton who were competiting in it.

prince-george-boat
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George smiling

Prince George looked adorable wearing a sailing hat when he attended the King's Cup Regata with his grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton and sister Princess Charlotte in August 2019, as they cheered on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who were taking part in the race. 

prince-louis-princess-charlotte-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
The Cambridge children at Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who made his Trooping the Colour debut in June 2019 - were all very well behaved as they watched the flyover on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family. 

lady-louise-windsor-james-viscount
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn

Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn are rarely seen out in public, but royal fans were delighted when they joined their parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex back in July 2019, where they paid a trip to The Wild Place Project.

lena-tindall-isla-savannah
Photo: © Getty Images
Isla and Savannah Phillips look after baby Lena

Isla and Savannah Phillips looked after their baby cousin Lena during a family day out at The 2019 Festival of British Eventing in August. 

lady-louise-windsor
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor looking after Princess Eugenie's young bridal party

As a Special Attendant at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in October 2018, Lady Louise Windsor had the role of helping the young bridesmaids and pageboys out of the car and usher them to the chapel. Louise showed just how mature she is by doing it with ease, and making sure that they were all okay when one of the pageboys, Louis de Givenchy, and Princess Charlotte fell over on their way up the steps.

prince-louis-prince-charles
Prince Louis bonding with Grandpa Wales

Prince Louis has a special bond with Prince Charles - who is affectionately known to his grandchildren as Grandpa Wales – and this was evident in a group of pictures taken of Charles and his family to mark his 70th birthday in November. In one candid picture taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, Louis can be seen beaming as Charles holds him in his arms – aww!

savannah-phillips-prince-george
Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillip's keeping Prince George out of trouble

While Savannah Phillips is known for her cheeky personality, the young royal also takes her role as the oldest great-grandchild very seriously. Savannah kept her young cousin Prince George in check at the Trooping the Colour in June 2018, when she was seen telling him to be quiet as they stood on the balcony to watch the flyover. Savannah also made sure that Princess Charlotte was okay when the little girl fell over, and helped Kate to comfort her.

mia-tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall stealing the show in the Queen's birthday portrait

For the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016, the monarch posed for a photo with her two youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, and her great-grandchildren, including a then two-year-old Mia Tindall. The adorable little girl stole the show as she posed clutching onto the Queen's handbag.

Proud dad Mike Tindall later revealed that they had given Mia the bag to stop her from being naughty – and it certainly worked! "It just turned out to be the right photo at the right time and it will be something we'll always cherish, I think," he told Good Morning Britain after the photo was released.

prince-george-school
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George's first day at school

Starting your first day at school is a scary time for both children and their parents, but Prince George was on his best behaviour as he arrived at Thomas's Battersea back in September 2017. The little boy went along with his proud dad, Prince William, and stopped to shake hands with the head of the lower school, Helen Haslem. Although nervous, George then walked hand-in-hand with William and Helen as he made his way to his new classroom, looking extra smart in his school uniform.

princess-charlotte-curtsy
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlotte's royal curtsy

Back in July 2017, Princess Charlotte showed off her impeccable manners as she accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and her big brother Prince George to Poland during the royal tour. The little girl was seen curtsying to the diplomats who had gathered to bid them farewell. Charlotte later delighted officials when they arrived in Berlin, by copying her mum and giving a diplomatic handshake as they disembarked their plane.

