Kate Middleton has an amazing relationship with her royal in-laws - pics

Joining the royal family is never easy, but Duchess of Cambridge has remained one of the most loved members of the notorious Firm since she joined in 2011. Meeting the in-laws can be a challenge at the bets of times, but when your future family members include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, it's quite the path to navigate! Kate has never found it hard though - she has supported Her Majesty by attending engagements, going on tours and taking on patronages, while also finding a way to reflect her own interests in her charity work.
It's no wonder, then, that Prince William's wife has formed such strong bonds with the royal family. Let's take a look at some of Kate's best moments with her in-laws…
Over the summer, the Queen retreats to Balmoral where she receives visits from her family on a rolling basis. At the end of August, Kate proved how close she is to our monarch by riding beside her on a trip to Church during her family's stay on the Scottish royal estate.
The couple were staying with the Queen for the bank holiday weekend, having flown up from their Norwich home with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And while Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex with their daughter Lady Louise, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, and Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn were also all visiting, it was Kate and William who shared a car with the Queen.