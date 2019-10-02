﻿
4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make appearance after releasing emotional statement

The Duke and Duchess are on the final day of their royal tour

...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make appearance after releasing emotional statement
You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make appearance after releasing emotional statement

1/4
Next

Meghan Markle opens up about missing Prince Harry when he's away
meghan-markle-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/4

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been reunited in Johannesburg, as they carry out a series of engagements on the final day of their royal tour of Africa.

It comes after Prince Harry, 35, released a lengthy statement on the couple's website, Sussex Official, where he spoke about how his wife has become "one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press". The statement also explained that Meghan is in the early stages of taking legal action against a Sunday newspaper, alleging that it published one of her private letters. On their final day of the tour, the couple are visiting a township to met local youth entrepreneurs.

Later they will meet Graca Machel, Nelson Mandela's widow, and then attend a reception for those in the creative and business industries, followed by an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

READ: Meghan Markle takes legal action after a private letter is published

meghan-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
2/4

Meghan looked gorgeous in a white shirt dress with nude court shoes, while Harry donned a light blue blazer and beige chinos, as they arrived at the township in Johannesburg.

MORE: Meghan Markle stuns in a white shirt dress on last day of the royal tour with Prince Harry

meghan-earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
3/4

Meghan also sported a pair of statement orange tassel earrings to complement her white shirt dress. 

harry-meghan-johannesburg
Photo: © Getty Images
4/4

Harry has been carrying out engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malwai since last Thursday, while Meghan remained in Cape Town with baby Archie. The trio were reunited in Johannesburg on Tuesday. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...