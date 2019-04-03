11 times the royal family couldn't believe their eyes

They say a facial expression is worth a thousand words and it certainly seems to be the case with our royal family. From Princess Diana's shock after stalling her car, to the Duchess of Cornwall appearing startled by a horse race, these photos of the royals capture their moments of utter disbelief. Not even Princesses and Princes are immune to shock and here are the pictures to prove it…
Prince George
In October 2019, the Cambridges surprised royal watchers as they stepped out for the Norwich City v Aston Villa football match. The royals cheered on their team, Aston Villa, but it was Prince George's reaction to player Conor Hourihane's goal against Norwich that really caused a stir. The young Prince couldn't contain his excitement, jumping up and down and punching the air with joy. Even when dad Prince William asked him to calm down, the little lad paid no attention and continued his adorable celebrations. But William, who is mad about football, also couldn't help himself as he celebrated another goal, throwing his fist into the air.
