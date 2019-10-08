Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend WellChild Awards - Meet four inspirational young winners

Inspirational child 7-10 years
Emmie Narayn-Nicholas, 10
After being diagnosed with leukaemia two years ago, Emmie Narayn-Nicholas has endured gruelling treatment and long stays in hospital. Despite her illness, she came up with the idea to make wholesome home-cooked meals for the parents and families of young patients. In June 2018, she opened Emmie’s Kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House next to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Once a month, up to 200 people are treated to free three-course dinners and some welcome respite from the wards.
"It was all Emmie's idea," says her mum Eve, who works for her local authority in Manchester.
"So often the parents of poorly youngsters skip mealtimes or eat unhealthy fast food."
A network of friends and family – including Emmie's brother Billy, 14, and grandmother Jacqueline, who nominated her for the WellChild Award – prepare dishes, such as leek and potato soup followed by a choice of chicken curry, pasta salad or quiche, with fresh fruit or a chocolate brownie for dessert.
"Emmie serves at tables, slices bread and chats with the families," says Eve.
"Many people ask to meet her, the girl behind this brilliant idea, and she talks openly about her illness. She takes it all in her stride."
This remarkable girl was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after returning from a family holiday in 2017.
MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal difficulties ahead of royal tour to Pakistan
"She’d lost weight, her skin had a yellow tinge, and her legs were aching," says Eve. "Every part of me was shaking when we were told she had leukaemia. It felt like a death sentence."
Debilitating bouts of chemotherapy saw Emmie lose her waist-length hair, yet she remained resilient throughout. "She was so upbeat and positive," says Eve. "She asked: 'Will I be able to get a wig?' In the end she never used it and wore the bald look really well."
Emmie, whose treatment ends at Christmas, says: "I'm very proud of Emmie's Kitchen and hope it can become a more regular service to help parents cope while they're in hospital with their children."
Keep clicking to see more pictures