6 royal romances that weren't meant to be

You might like...
-
World Mental Health Day: Celebrities who have spoken out about mental health issues
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend WellChild Awards - Meet four inspirational young winners
-
The royals vs Disney! All the times our favourite royals have channeled their inner Disney icon
With their perfect hair, princess gowns, and fairytale romances, is it any surprise that we love them? We’ll leave you to decide whether we’re...
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make appearance after releasing emotional statement
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos