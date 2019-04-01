The cutest photos of royal children and their beloved nannies

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carry out their official visit to Pakistan, which has been dubbed "their most challenging tour to date," the doting parents have left their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home. The royal tots are being looked after by their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as their long-term royal nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The Spanish nanny has been spotted in public before, whether it's helping out at a big family event like a christening or a wedding, to taking the kids for a walk in Hyde Park.
And while royal children are usually seen in public with their parents, you can almost always guarantee that a few steps away, keeping a watchful eye over their young charges, is a royal nanny. Always discreet and always immaculately dressed, a royal nanny is responsible for making sure the little ones are on their best behaviour. They may also be in charge of meal times and bedtimes – supporting the royals in running a tight ship at home. Let's take a look at some of the most instrumental women who have helped raise our favourite royals, from the Queen to Prince George…
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo
One of the most famous royal nannies of today, Maria is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' nanny. She was employed by Prince William and Kate in 2014, when George was around eight months old. At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her." The insider added: "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."
The palace, meanwhile, announced in an official statement: "We will not be giving further details on Maria or her employment, except to say that The Duke and Duchess are of course delighted she has chosen to join them."
