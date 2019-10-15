Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's emotional evening at WellChild Awards - LIVE UPDATES

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their first joint engagement after their tour of Africa on Tuesday night, attending the annual WellChild Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel. It was an emotional evening for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, as they praised the courage of seriously ill children and their families and thanked those who care for and support them. Before the ceremony, the couple had the opportunity to meet the young winners of each award category and their families. Harry, who has been Patron of WellChild since 2007, presented the Award for Most Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) before delivering a touching speech.
The charity was one of four chosen by Harry and Meghan to benefit from the generous donations made by the public to mark the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor in May this year. The Duke and Duchess attended the awards last year ahead of their first major tour of Australia and Meghan looked chic in a black trouser suit by Altuzarra.