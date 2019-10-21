﻿
22 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal guests turn out for Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and Countess Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg’s wedding

By Zach Harper

One of Napoleon Bonaparte's descendants got married this weekend!

On Oct. 19, Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon and his wife Olympia Von Arco-Zinneberg tied the knot at Les Invalides (where Napoleon Bonaparte himself is buried) in Paris, France.

Jean-Christophe, who works in London, is Napoleon Bonaparte's great-great-great nephew. Olympia is the great-granddaughter of Karl I of Austria.

Plenty of royal guests, including Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to Prince Christian de Hanover and the Grande Duke of Luxembourg were on hand to help them celebrate their big day.

Click through the gallery (or keep scrolling if you're on mobie) to see the best photos from their wedding!

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

2/22
Beatrice wore a gorgeous floral silk tea dress by The Vampire's Wife, along with a pale blue Topshop coat, black Carvela Lulu heels and a Julian Garner peach satin boater hat.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

3/22
Prince Louis of Luxembourg (left) and Prince Laurent of Belgium came dressed in tuxedos with morning coats.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

4/22
Greek's royals were represented by Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

5/22
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg made a special appearance.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

6/22
Prince Jean de Luxembourg attended with his wife, Diane de Guerre.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

7/22
Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg and Princess Sibilla of Luxembourg were also in attendance, with Sibilla looking particularly lovely in red and grey.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

8/22
Prince Felix de Nassau of Luxembourg and his wife Claire looked a stunning pair, with claire in an emerald coat with a matching clutch and a headband that may have been a nod to the bride's own headwear.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

9/22
Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Princess Alessandra of Osma looked gorgeous as usual. Alessandra wore a printed silk-blend midi dress by Andrew Gn, a purple Mimoki Olympe headband, and light purple Ursula Mascaro heels. She carried a Yliana Yepez Gaia clutch.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

10/22
Princess Philomena d'Orleans, the Countess of Paris, arrived in a colourful patterned dress and mustard scarf.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

11/22
The groom arrived with his mother, Princess Beatrice of Bourbon-Two Sicilies.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

12/22
Prince Charles Napoleon, Jean-Christophe's father, and Countess Marie-Beatrice von Arco-Zinneberg, Olympia's mother, posed outside the venue.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

13/22
Prince Charles-Henri de Lobkowicz and his mother Princess Edouard De Lobkowicz represented the House of Bourbon-Palma, a branch of the Spanish royal family. Charles-Henri's father was Prince Edouard de Lobkowicz, an investment banker who was a member of the House of Lobkowicz, a Czech noble family.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

14/22
Olympia arrived wearing a stunning lace Oscar de la Renta dress and a gorgeous headband.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

15/22
Her sister, Giorgiana, and father, Riprand von und zu Arco-Zinneberg, went into the church with her.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

16/22
Here's a look at the gorgeous train and veil on the bride's gown.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

17/22
The bride and groom emerged from the chapel holding hands in a double fistpump of sorts after they were wed.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

18/22
The couple also shared a sweet moment outside...

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

19/22
... and, of course, a passionate kiss.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

20/22
The couple continued to hold hands and show off their huge grins as they headed to their getaway car of sorts.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

21/22
The couple posed for more photos while getting in the car, which was a DS Citroen.

Photo: © Luc Castel/Getty Images

22/22
They happily waved as they drove off.

Photo: © Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

