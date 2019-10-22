﻿
15 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals attend Ceremony of Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito - best photos

The Ceremony of Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito took place on Tuesday

...
Prince Charles attends ceremony of enthronement in Japan without the Duchess of Cornwall – details
Emperor Naruhito ceremony
Photo: © Rex
Prince Charles witnessed a ritual-laden, centuries-old ceremony as Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his ascension to the throne. Charles was among scores of foreign dignitaries attending the elaborate event at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, marking the high point of several formal ceremonies declaring Naruhito Japan's 126th emperor.

The two-day visit was undertaken on behalf of the Queen at the request of the UK Government and will also include a day of engagements to celebrate British-Japanese connections, said Clarence House. Emperor Naruhito, 59, acceded to the Chrysanthemum Throne in May after his father, Emperor Akihito, became the first Japanese monarch in more than two centuries to abdicate. Click through the gallery to see the best pictures...

prince charles
Photo: © Rex
Prince Charles looked dapper as he posed in full uniform ahead of the special events. The traditional ceremony lasted around 30 minutes in front of some 2,000 distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Empress Masako
Photo: © Rex
3/15

As the ceremony began, purple curtains were drawn back to reveal Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, 55, dressed in elaborate traditional costumes sitting on two thrones. Conducted largely in silence, the ritual was held with a sacred sword and jewel placed alongside Naruhito, representing ancient imperial traditions dating back to the 7th century. The ceremonial procedures are largely to allow the government to showcase the monarchy to win public support and preserve the country's cultural heritage, historians say.

ceremony
A celebration parade was pushed back to November 10 after the deadly storm caused extensive damage. Charles is later due to attend a three-and-a-half-hour court banquet held by the emperor, followed by a dinner on Wednesday hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It is the Prince's fifth visit to Japan, including his 1990 trip to attend the enthronement ceremony of Naruhito's father, Emperor Akihito.

princes charles talking to frederik denmark
Photo: © Rex
The British royal was seen having a chat with Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary.

princess mary prince frederik arrival
Photo: © Rex
The royal couple were seen making a glamourous entrance. Princess Mary - who shares Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12 and eight-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine with husband Frederik - looked lovely in a grey ball gown.

queen letizia arrival
Photo: © Rex
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were also among the guests. Letizia wore a dress by Matilde Cano and hairpiece by Nana Gomar.

queen letizia greeting maxima
Photo: © Rex
Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima looked delighted to see one another.

princess victoria greeting prince felipe
Photo: © Rex
The royals all looked happy to see one another at this special event.

princess victoria carl gustaf
Photo: © Rex
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria make their arrival at the Imperial Palace.

king felipe queen letizia during ceremony
Photo: © Rex
Queen Letizia watched the service alongside her husband.

queen mathilde arrival
Photo: © Rex
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium oozed regal glamour upon their arrival.

queen maxima willem alexander
Photo: © Rex
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands seen walking to the ceremony.

bhutanese royals
Photo: © Rex
The Bhutan royal family were also seen making their way inside.

prince albert monaco
Photo: © Rex
Prince Albert was happily chatting away ahead of the proceedings.

