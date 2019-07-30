A look back at the times the royals made surprising TV cameos

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise on Strictly Come Dancing
The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise were spotted in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing in December 2018. With many fans shocked and confused to see the royal duo attend the hit BBC show, Tess Daly explained exclusively to HELLO! that the mother and daughter were there to celebrate Lady Louise's 15th birthday.
Tess explained: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.