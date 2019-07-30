A look back at the times the royals made surprising TV cameos

﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royals are naturals in front of the camera!

...
You're reading

1/11
Next

This is where Prince William and Kate have taken George, Charlotte and Louis for half term
prince charles itv
Photo: © ITV
1/11

Ahead of Prince Charles' appearance in the two-part documentary series, Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy Of Cornwall, on Thursday, HELLO! have decided to take a look at all the other times the royals have swapped their dazzling tiaras for a television mic. From Kate Middleton on Blue Peter to Zara and Mike Tindall on Top Gear, here are all the royals' unexpected television cameos…

Click through the gallery to see all the royals who have made special TV appearances...

Princess Royal
Photo: © BBC
2/11

Princess Anne on Countryfile

Countryfile celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Riding for the Disabled Association over the weekend, taking the opportunity to speak to their ambassador for the last 48 years, the Princess Royal. During an interview with presenter John Craven, the Queen's only daughter spoke about the importance of horses and ponies in the lives of people with disabilities. The chat ended on a cheeky note after John asked Anne if she still rode at the age of 68. "I ride at home yes," she replied, before affirming: "When you say am I still riding…Her Majesty is still riding. So come on, I've got a year or two to go here before."

the queen olympics
Photo: © BBC
3/11

The Queen's role during the London 2012 Opening Ceremony

To the surprise of the WHOLE WORLD, Her Majesty the Queen surprisingly appeared in a spoof sequence alongside Daniel Craig during the opening celebrations of the 2012 Olympics. The director, Danny Boyle, revealed that the monarch's acting debut was voluntary, with the Queen excited to be involved in the 007 spoof. Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2013, the creative director explained that he proposed the idea to the palace and "They came back and said 'we're delighted for you to do it, and Her Majesty would like to be in it herself' - and the surreal thing, 'she would like to play herself'".

prince charles countryfile
Photo: © BBC
4/11

Prince Charles on Countryfile

In March 2013, Prince Charles agreed to guest edit Countryfile to mark the 25th anniversary of the rural affairs programme. Speaking to former presenter Julia Bradbury, the Prince revealed how important spending time in the outdoors was for him: "Walking is a terribly important thing for me, rather like some people need a cigarette, I need a walk. It's riveting, by going for a walk I find it stimulates thinking and reflecting. So I spend my life stamping about and I have things I write down. That's where the best thoughts come from."

prince charles this morning
Photo: © ITV
5/11

Charles and Camilla on This Morning

Prince Charles and Camilla joined Holly and Phillip on the sofa of This Morning in 2018, to celebrate the show's 30th anniversary. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall swapped stories of harvesting honey and met a mischievous dog, before continuing on their tour of the ITV studios by meeting the cast of Lorraine and This Morning too. 

prince charles shakespeare
Photo: © BBC
6/11

Prince Charles on Shakespeare Live

The Prince of Wales appeared on stage in 2016 as part of the cast in Shakespeare Live, alongside David Tennant, Dame Judi Dench and Benedict Cumberbatch. The 70-year-old took to the stage to deliver Shakespeare's iconic line "to be or not to be" to mark the death of the famous writer. BBC 2 aired the performance from the stage of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on the 400th anniversary of the playwriter's death.

kate middleton and prince william gold badge
Photo: © BBC
7/11

Kate Middleton and Prince William on Blue Peter

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made every child (and adult) in the land jealous when they were awarded a gold Blue Peter badge in December 2017, following their campaigning on mental health issues affecting children. After receiving their special award, the couple seemed overwhelmed, with the Duchess stating, "It is hugely special, thank you so much. Mental health has been a learning process for us too, and I think that is what we really want to do, to get everyone talking about it, so it hasn't got the stigma that it has had for some years."

top gear new
Photo: © BBC
8/11

Zara and Mike Tindall on Top Gear

Zara and Mike Tindall took to the iconic Top Gear racecourse in July 2019 to try their hand at racing around the closed track. The couple spent their time on the popular show teasing each other and laughing, whilst they zoomed round the track***(this is weird cos they were also sat on the sofa chatting). The Queen's granddaughter lost control of the wheel at one point, sending the couple into the grass verge.

princess anne one shown lighthouses
Photo: © BBC
9/11

Princess Anne on The One Show

Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence appeared on The One Show in January 2019, as the couple embarked on a trip to inspect lighthouses around Scotland. Speaking about the lighthouses she had seen, Anne said: "One of the first places we visited when I was really quite young was McArthurs Head in Islay, and they are fascinating places, and for a child they're great fun, to be honest."

kate blue peter
10/11

Kate Middleton on Blue Peter

Two years later, the Duchess of Cambridge made another special appearance on Blue Peter in June 2019, to share a look at her Back to Nature garden and to take part in some fun outdoor activities with a group of youngsters. The mother-of-three joined some excited children to build a den, plant flowers and even try her hand at pond dipping. This special cameo gave us a real glimpse into Kate's motherly personality, as she praised a little girl for picking up a newt, saying "Are you going to pick it up? Wow! Well done, that's amazing." 

countess of wessex
Photo: © BBC
11/11

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise on Strictly Come Dancing

The Countess of Wessex and her daughter Lady Louise were spotted in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing in December 2018. With many fans shocked and confused to see the royal duo attend the hit BBC show, Tess Daly explained exclusively to HELLO! that the mother and daughter were there to celebrate Lady Louise's 15th birthday.

Tess explained: "It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]. Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

