Prince Harry makes surprise appearance by Meghan Markle's side at Windsor roundtable - best photos

The royal continued her work with One Young World

meghan-car
1/6

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance alongside the Duchess of Sussex continued her work with One Young World as she attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with the youth organisation and The Queen's Commonwealth Trust at Windsor Castle on Friday. 

Prince Harry, 35, drove the couple to the engagement from nearby Frogmore Cottage, the home they moved into before the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The five-month-old tot did not accompany them to the engagement. 

Beginning the discussion, Meghan, 38, seated next to her husband, said that a conversation on female empowerment and gender equality "couldn't happen without men".

meghan-skirt
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

The Duchess looked chic in an autumnal outfit, wearing a red leather pencil skirt from Hugo Boss with a burgundy v-neck long-sleeved top. Her brunette locks were styled into an elegant chignon, with two loose tendrils. 

meghan-smile
3/6

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Meghan opened the discussion by saying: "I think we're all aware that One Young World has been very important to me for several years and now being vice president of QCT
(Queen's Commonwealth Trust), it just felt like the perfect medley.

"What you're all capable of doing independently is incredible but then when you work collectively, our intention today is to try to create somewhat of a task force to see what we can do within our communities and then use that knowledge to apply it to whatever is happening in all these other communities.

"In terms of gender equality, which is something I have championed for a long time, I think that conversation can't happen without men being a part of it.

"So for this reason it made complete sense to let him (Harry) join today so thank you for letting him crash the party."

meghan-harry-laugh
4/6

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

The couple were joined by impactful leaders from around the world who are leading projects and ventures that support gender equality and inclusion in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Iraq, Malawi and Bangladesh.  During the discussion, they shared achievements and best practices that have helped empower communities to overcome complex challenges and obstacles.

meghan-harry-discussion
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Earlier this week, Meghan made her first solo appearance since her and Harry's tour of Africa at the One Young World summit's opening ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday evening. She was welcomed on stage with rapturous applause and there was a sweet moment as Meghan stopped founder Kate Robertson from curtsying to her and instead enveloped her in a huge hug.

meghan-harry-photo-op
6/6

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard

Harry and Meghan posed for a photo with all of the roundtable's speakers. The Duchess is a longstanding supporter of the organisation, having first joined as a counsellor at the 2014 summit in Dublin and then in Ottawa in 2016. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which Meghan serves as Vice- President, is an organisation that champions, connects and funds young leaders from the Commonwealth’s global family of fifty-three countries, who are working hard to shape the world they want to see. 

