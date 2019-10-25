Prince Harry makes surprise appearance by Meghan Markle's side at Windsor roundtable - best photos

Credit: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard
Meghan opened the discussion by saying: "I think we're all aware that One Young World has been very important to me for several years and now being vice president of QCT
(Queen's Commonwealth Trust), it just felt like the perfect medley.
"What you're all capable of doing independently is incredible but then when you work collectively, our intention today is to try to create somewhat of a task force to see what we can do within our communities and then use that knowledge to apply it to whatever is happening in all these other communities.
"In terms of gender equality, which is something I have championed for a long time, I think that conversation can't happen without men being a part of it.
"So for this reason it made complete sense to let him (Harry) join today so thank you for letting him crash the party."
