Royals wearing fancy dress: All the times Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more have worn costumes

Just because they're royal doesn’t mean they can’t have fun dressing up! While people around the world often opt for royal-inspired costumes, these real life royals show us how they play dress up. From Kate Middleton to Princess Grace’s granddaughters, take a look at various royal family members rocking fun costumes…
The Duchess of Cambridge, pictured with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a polo match, was spotted going grocery shopping in Sainsbury's, Norfolk during the autumn half term in October 2019. A customer said Kate was browsing the Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte and asked another shopper's children what they were going to dress up for the annual holiday.