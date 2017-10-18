﻿
Royalty and Statesmen

Royals wearing fancy dress: All the times Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more have worn costumes

Halloween: the most spooktacular events in London
kate-middleton-kids
Photo: © Getty Images
Just because they're royal doesn’t mean they can’t have fun dressing up! While people around the world often opt for royal-inspired costumes, these real life royals show us how they play dress up. From Kate Middleton to Princess Grace’s granddaughters, take a look at various royal family members rocking fun costumes…

The Duchess of Cambridge, pictured with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a polo match, was spotted going grocery shopping in Sainsbury's, Norfolk during the autumn half term in October 2019. A customer said Kate was browsing the Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte and asked another shopper's children what they were going to dress up for the annual holiday. 

princess-madeleine-halloween2019
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Madeleine of Sweden shared this adorable family snap of her three children during Halloween 2018. The royal mum was dressed as a cat, complete with ears and painted on whiskers, while daughter Princess Leonore looked cute in a pastel mermaid outfit and son Prince Nicolas donned a Batman costume. Princess Adrienne made the perfect Halloween pumpkin, as her mum held her in her arms for the Instagram photo. 

princess-beatrice-halloween2018
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice was spotted at Annabel's Halloween party in October 2018, wearing a monochrome look with a bright lilac wig and a unicorn headpiece - very on trend! The royal finished off her costume with a touch of a sparkle on her accessories. 

pauline-ducreut
Princess Grace's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet looked spooktacular for a Halloween party in 2013. The young Monaco royal showed off her elaborate makeup on Instagram, which she simply captioned: "#halloweenparty #nimportenawak #bonsoooiir !! .." Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt

Princess Leonore of Sweden looked cute as a bug for Halloween 2015. The royal tot's mom, Princess Madeleine, shared the too-cute photo of her little girl on Facebook with a message that read: "A Happy and Safe Halloween from Leonore....." Photo: Boggio Studios via Facebook.com/PrincessMadeleineOfSweden

Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s youngest child, Camille Gottlieb, drew inspiration from the horror film Saw for her 2016 Halloween costume. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter shared a picture of her creepy Jigsaw-inspired get-up writing, “Let play a game  #Saw #Halloween2016#ThereIsJustOnRule." Photo: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb

It seems Camille may have been inspired by her older sister Pauline who, a few years prior, donned her own version of the Saw killer ensemble. "Happy halloween ! #saw #letsplaythegame #london ," she penned alongside her photo in 2014. Photo: Instagram/paulinedcrt

Princess Olympia and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece made a fashionable mother-daughter duo as they dressed up for an event two days before Halloween in 2016. Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22

Prince Charles and Princess Diana got dolled up in Klondike fashion during their 1983 royal tour of Canada. The Princess of Wales looked elegant in an elaborate white number and matching fascinator, while Charles suited up and accessorized his look with a cane. Photo: Anwar Hussein EMPICS Entertainment

prince-harry-goblin
Photo: © Getty Images
His Royal Cuteness! Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, adorably dressed up in a red goblin costume for his nursery school's nativity play in 1987.

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece (right) got dolled up for her daughter and husband’s Prince and the Revolution-themed birthday celebration in 2017. The Greek royal stunned wearing a vibrant hot pink dress, which she paired with a show-stopping fascinator by Philip Treacy. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands (left) also got into the spirit stepping out in an elaborate floral headpiece. Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22

The Duchess of Cambridge looked groovy as she stepped out wearing a disco-inspired ensemble for a 2008 Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco event in London. Kate made a statement sporting mini yellow shorts and a flashy emerald top, which she paired with boots and of course, glow sticks. Photo: Danny Martindale/Getty Images

andrew-fergie-costumes
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson dressed up in period costumes at a replica Klondike village during their first official tour together in Canada back in 1987. 

prince-edward-ball
Photo: © Getty Images
A real life prince charming! Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Edward was dressed to the nines for the 1984 Raj Ball held at London's Lyceum Theatre, in London. 

beatrice-halloween-2016
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice of York looked purrfect for a good cause. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter was the cat's meow donning a feline ensemble for the 2016 Unicef Halloween Ball in London, which raised vital funds to support Unicef's life-saving work for Syrian children in danger. 

Charlotte Casiraghi donned a Yankees cap and crop top as she dressed up for the themed 2014 Gucci Paris Masters competition in 2014, where she rode to hip hop music. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Masters Grand Slam Indoor

prince-william-eton
Photo: © Getty Images
William Shakespeare would be proud! Prince Harry hid behind a mask as he played Conrade in his school, Eton College’s, production of Much Ado about Nothing back in 2003. 

