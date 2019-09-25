When royals suffer slip ups, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Queen

The Duchess of Sussex
During her royal tour in 2018, Meghan Markle was making her much-anticipated arrival in Tonga with Prince Harry. The Duchess looked gorgeous as she disembarked the plane, dressing her baby bump in a red Self-Portrait number. But some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she'd made a small mistake with her outfit, by accidentally leaving the return label on the dress. The label could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress, hanging just beneath the hem.
It's happened to the best of us, we say, though we wonder if Meghan planned to return the midi frock – or if she simply forgot to remove the tag.
