All the TV shows the royals love to watch - see if they share your favourites

You might like...
-
His Dark Materials episode two made a major change to the books – and fans are freaking out
While the first episode of His Dark Materials stuck closely to the original source material of Philip Pullman's The Northern Lights, fans were...
-
Death in Paradise's most shocking cast changes
-
When royals suffer slip ups, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and the Queen
-
Actors who have played members of the royal family
-
All the events that we can expect to see in The Crown season three