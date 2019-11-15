Prince Harry
Amanda Holden previously revealed that Prince Harry told her how much he enjoys watching Britain's Got Talent. Chatting to the Independent, she revealed that on meeting the Prince, he cheekily asked her if Piers Morgan was "really a prat" to which she replied: "You can't say that but yes!" The Prince is also a fan of the film Zulu, and already it isn't a TV show, he has watched it multiple times. He attended the 50-year anniversary screening of it back in 2014, and said: "I watch this film every single year before Christmas time. Maybe once. Maybe twice."
Harry is also a big sci-fi fan, as is big brother William. In fact, the Princes love the Star Wars franchise so much that they attended the London premiere of The Last Jedi in 2017, and even paid a visit to the film's set. Movie star John Boyega, revealed that the royals got to try on a pair of Storm Trooper costumes, however, the scene was cut from the film. The actor revealed: "They cut it from the film. I did personally apologise to the Princes yesterday and said: 'Sorry you were cut out of the film.' Will was like: 'I guess I just need to work more on the skill.'"