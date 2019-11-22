﻿
26 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal Hongi moments: Kate, Meghan, Princess Diana, Harry and more giving Maori greetings

By Jessica Pollack and Zach Harper

You're reading

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry FINALLY share photo of baby Lilibet as they release Christmas card
Members of the Royal Family have the privilege of meeting people from all over the world, including the Māori people of New Zealand, whose traditional Hongi greeting involves shaking hands while touching noses. Fans have delighted in seeing their favourite royals participating in the iconic gesture, from Princess Diana to Duchess Meghan. Click through to see all the best Hongi moments...

PRINCE WILLIAM

On his two-day trip to New Zealand in the wake of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, William greeted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with a Hongi.

Photo: © Getty Images

PRINCE CHARLES

The Prince of Wales visited New Zealand this week with Duchess Camilla and he had plenty of opportunities to greet Māori hosts with Hongi.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

DUCHESS CAMILLA

So did the Duchess of Cornwall, seen here during their first engagement after arriving in the country the Māori call Aotearoa.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

DUCHESS MEGHAN

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed her first Hongi in New Zealand while kicking off the final leg of her 16-day Commonwealth tour with husband Prince Harry. The pregnant royal greeted Māori elders during the couple's traditional welcoming ceremony on the lawn of Government House on Oct. 28, 2018.

Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

PRINCESS DIANA

The Princess of Wales rubbed noses with a Māori woman in 1983 while at the Eden Park Stadium in Auckland. She and Prince Charles were on their first tour Down Under with baby Prince William.

Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

The Duke of Sussex received a warm hongi welcome at Te Papaiouru Marae – a meeting house for local Māori in Rotorua – on Oct. 31, 2018.

Photo: © Phil Walter/Getty Images

PRINCESS DIANA

During a walkabout in Wellington, New Zealand on April 22, 1983, the People's Princess gave a Māori woman a traditional Hongi nose greeting. Both were clad in beautiful hats!

Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

PRINCESS ANNE

Sgt. Isaac Davis rubbed noses with the Princess Royal during her visit to the Royal New Zealand Corps in 2008.

Photo: Martin Hunter/Getty Images

PRINCE WILLIAM

A month before his wedding in 2011, Prince William was welcomed with a Māori greeting while attending a memorial service following the Christchurch earthquake in New Zealand. The duke was on a tour Down Under, where he also visited areas in Australia affected by Hurricane Yasi.

Photo: © Getty Images 

DUCHESS CAMILLA

While on the last leg of her Diamond Jubilee tour at Auckland's War Memorial Museum in 2012, Camilla was welcomed by Taiaha Hawke with a delicate Hongi.

Photo: © Chris Radburn -Pool/Getty Images

DUCHESS CAMILLA

Camilla was all smiles as she played hostess to the winners of the New Zealander and Australian of the Year at Clarence House. Here, she touched noses with New Zealand artist Rosanna Raymond, who was clad in a Tuvalu floral headdress made from silk flowers.

Photo: © Getty Images

DUCHESS CAMILLA

Esther Kerr Jessop received a traditional Hongi from Camilla in London in 2014. The founding member of the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club joined the royal to celebrate the success of New Zealand women in the UK on Waitangi day.

Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

The Invictus Games founder had a goofy smile on his face as he shared a traditional greeting from a Ngati Ranana Maori dancer during a New Zealand Invictus Team reception at New Zealand House in 2014.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

DUCHESS KATE

Cutest Hongi ever! Kate crouched down to greet five-year-old Mataawhio Matahaere Vieint on arriving in Dunedin, New Zealand in 2014.

Photo: © Phil Noble - Pool /Getty Images

PRINCE CHARLES

Their sunglasses didn't even get in the way! The Prince of Wales received a warm Hongi at the Te Rewa Rewa bridge in New Plymouth in 2015 while on a two-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Photo: © Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

DUCHESS KATE

While visiting the Christchurch City Council buildings during her three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand with Prince William, Kate shared a sweet Māori greeting with an official.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

DUCHESS KATE

Kate was welcomed to Government House in Wellington with a firm Hongi in 2014.

Photo: © Marty Melville/AFP/Getty Images

PRINCE CHARLES

Smiling Hongi! Both Prince Charles and New Zealand Defence Force Flight Sergeant Wai Paenga seemed thrilled to be sharing a Hongi at Government House in Wellington in 2015.

Photo: © Hagen Hopkins/AFP/Getty Images

PRINCE CHARLES

During the 'Tea With Taranaki' event at Brooklands Park in New Plymouth, the future monarch and a new Māori friend engaged in a traditional greeting.

Photo: © Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

While on a weeklong trip to New Zealand, the royal was greeted with a Hongi on arrival for a tour of 'Quake City' Museum.

Photo: © Iain McGregor - Pool/Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

The Duke of Sussex stopped by the Linton Military Camp in 2015, where he was greeted with a Hongi by a member of the Kairanga Kapa Haka group.

Photo: © Hagen Hopkins-Pool/Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

Prince Charles' youngest son touched noses with a Māori cultural party member during a welcome ceremony at Government House.

Photo: © Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

PRINCE WILLIAM

The Duke of Cambridge and Victoria Cross awardee Bill Henry "Willie" Apiata shared a sweet moment in 2017 at the New Zealand Memorial Wall to the Missing in Belgium.

Photo: © Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty

DUCHESS MEGHAN

Meghan practiced her Hongi at her first solo engagement in 2018, a visit to the Royal Academy of Arts to take in the Oceania exhibit - though this wasn't actually her first time! The new royal gave her first traditional āaori greeting earlier this year at an Anzac Day service in London.

Photo: © Getty Images

PRINCE HARRY

The redheaded royal was welcomed to Putiki Marae while in New Zealand in 2015 with a firm Hongi.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince Harry

The fun-loving royal leaned into this Hongi from a Māori warrior in 2015 after climbing out of a waka - a Māori war canoe.

Photo: © Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

