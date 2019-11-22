Royal Hongi moments: Kate, Meghan, Princess Diana, Harry and more giving Maori greetings

Members of the Royal Family
have the privilege of meeting people from all over the world, including the Māori people of New Zealand, whose traditional Hongi greeting involves shaking hands while touching noses. Fans have delighted in seeing their favourite royals participating in the iconic gesture, from Princess Diana
to Duchess Meghan
. Click through to see all the best Hongi moments...
PRINCE WILLIAM
On his two-day trip to New Zealand in the wake of the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, William
greeted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
with a Hongi.
Photo: © Getty Images