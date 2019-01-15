The royal family's talents revealed - including Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince Philip
Horse riding has also been a royal pastime, and after Prince Philip quit polo in 1971, he turned to carriage driving. At 97 years of age, the Prince is still a talented rider and enjoys outdoor drives around Windsor.
In 2004, he revealed his passion in his book, 30 Years On and Off The Box Seat. "I am getting old," he wrote. "My reactions are getting slower and my memory is unreliable. But, I have not lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside. I have been fortunate to have had a longer innings than most, and I have no intention of giving up while I have a team of willing ponies and dedicated grooms."