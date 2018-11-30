Christmas is just around the corner, and who better to get us in the festive spirit than the royals? From little Prince George sucking on a candy cane, to Princess Mette-Marit of Norway wearing traditional costume, and Prince William building his very own gingerbread house - royals around the world love celebrating this very special time of year. And who can forget how delighted Prince Charles looks each time he meets Santa Claus? For Meghan Markle, this year marks her first year as Duchess of Sussex with Prince Harry. Next year, the Sussexes will celebrate with their first child after its arrival in spring - how exciting!
To kick off the festive fun, the incredible photograph above shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip admiring their decorated Christmas tree during the filming of a television special about life in the British royal family in 1969. Wouldn't it make the perfect Christmas card?