Members of the royal family and celebrities have two very different lives, but both run in similar circles, meaning from time to time their worlds collide and when they do it makes for a pretty incredible photo opportunity! From Kylie Minogue to Robbie Williams, here are our favourite snaps of the royal family meeting celebrities, because let's face it, who doesn't love seeing royals rub shoulders with the biggest names on the red carpet? We wonder who was more starstruck…
Anna Wintour and the Queen
This is one of our favourite snaps in the whole collection, with the Queen looking thrilled to be sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they viewed Richard Quinn's runway show. The pair went on to present him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at London Fashion Week's BFC Show Space in February 2018.