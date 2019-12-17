Royal families around the world share their Christmas card photos

It's that time of year again when royal families from around the world share their annual Christmas card portraits with fans. We've seen some beautiful family snaps over the years, with the Cambridges' first as a family of five and the Sussexes' as newlyweds last year. Prince Harry and Meghan have plenty to celebrate this year as it's their first Christmas with baby Archie. As we all get ready for the festive period, take a look at some of the cards from royal families across the globe…
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain
The Spanish royals were among the first to share their Christmas wishes. The photo shows King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor, 14, and Infanta Sofia, 12, during a visit to Asiegu, declared Exemplary Town of Asturias 2019, in October. The family of four are dressed in smart casual ensembles, with the two young royals twinning in matching beige trench coats.
Copyright: © Casa de S.M. el Rey