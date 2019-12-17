Royal families around the world share their Christmas card photos

﻿
4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Merry Christmas to all!

It's that time of year again when royal families from around the world share their annual Christmas card portraits with fans. We've seen some beautiful family snaps over the years, with the Cambridges' first as a family of five and the Sussexes' as newlyweds last year. Prince Harry and Meghan have plenty to celebrate this year as it's their first Christmas with baby Archie. As we all get ready for the festive period, take a look at some of the cards from royal families across the globe…

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish royals were among the first to share their Christmas wishes. The photo shows King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor, 14, and Infanta Sofia, 12, during a visit to Asiegu, declared Exemplary Town of Asturias 2019, in October. The family of four are dressed in smart casual ensembles, with the two young royals twinning in matching beige trench coats.

King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain

Former king of Spain, Juan Carlos, and his wife Sofia also shared a photo to send their best wishes. The image is the same one released in 2018 of the couple posing together, with Juan wearing a smart jacket and shirt and Sofia in a black floral dress. The former king abdicated in 2014, in favour of his son Felipe.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan shared a family portrait with their four children, Crown Prince Hussein, 25, Princess Iman, 23, Princess Salma, 19, and Prince Hashem, 14. The royals matched in white shirts and dark jeans, and captioned the image with: "Best wishes from our family to yours as we approach the New Year."

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

Norway's royal family released a series of family portraits for Christmas, taken in the Red Lounge at the Royal Palace in Oslo. King Harald V and Queen Sonja sit at the forefront, surrounded by their son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the couple's children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 15, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 14. A Christmas tree decorated with red and gold decorations can be seen in the background. 

