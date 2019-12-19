Princess Beatrice celebrates star-studded engagement party with Sarah Ferguson, Pippa Middleton and Ellie Goulding

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi threw quite the engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London on Wednesday. The star-studded celebration comes hours after the royal was a guest at the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace (pictured here). Guests including the bride-to-be's mother Sarah Ferguson and her sister Princess Eugenie were pictured making an entrance. Prince Andrew was noticeably missing from the party.
GALLERY: The presents any food lover would want this Christmas
Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton arrived with her husband James Matthews. Pop star Ellie Goulding was also in attendance, as well as James Blunt and Ayda Field. Surprisingly, Hollywood star Robert De Niro was seen slipping out of the party last night. Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo in September, after the property developer proposed in Italy with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane.
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo said in a statement: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married.
READ: Could this be Princess Beatrice's second wedding dress?
"We share so many similar interests and values, and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." They are yet to set a date for the wedding in 2020, but Beatrice's mother Sarah recently confirmed the nuptials would take place in Britain.