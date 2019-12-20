Royal families from around the world share their 2019 Christmas cards

﻿
By Zach Harper

It's the most wonderful time of the year for festive photos of royal families, and fewer things are as sweet as seeing them smiling happily together as they ring in the holiday season. From the Norwegian royal family laughing around a gingerbread house to the photogenic Spanish family's trenchcoats, we've rounded up all of the seasonal snaps from families around the world!

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see all of 2019's royal Christmas card photos released so far!

Photos: © Lise Aserud/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images and Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's card will bring back fun memories for royals fans! It features a lovely image of them riding in a classic car during their trip to Cuba in March. The pair drove the MG to one of their engagements there. Their trip marked the first time any members of the Royal Family had visited the communist country.

Photo: © Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

KING HARALD V AND QUEEN SONJA OF NORWAY

Norway’s royal family released two new portraits for Christmas.

In the first photo, King Harald V and Queen Sonia are seated, surrounded by their children Crown Princess Mette-Marit (left) and her husband, Crown Prince Haakon and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra (second left) and Prince Sverre Magnus (right).

The photo was taken in the Red Lounge at Oslo’s Royal Palace, and features the family Christmas tree in the background.

Photo: © Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via Getty Images

The second photo features the Norwegian royal family examining a gingerbread house made by children from Fridheim kindergarden, and they seem to be having an awesome time!

Photo: © Lise Åserud/NTB Scanpix via Getty Images

The back of the card was signed by the King and Queen and two princesses, and features a heartwarming Christmas message.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

KING FELIPE AND QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN

The Spanish royal family's Christmas card was very casual last year, featuring King Felipe Vi, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia on a hike.

This year's sees the family on a balcony, greeting well-wishers on a trip to the Asturias, with the two royal daughters in matching beige trenchcoats, while their mother looks fabulous in a similar navy blue one!

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

KING JUAN CARLOS AND QUEEN SOFIA OF SPAIN

Spain's former King, who abdicated in 2014, and his wife, the former Queen Sofia, also released a Christmas card. It features the same image from their 2018 card.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

QUEEN RANIA AND KING ABDULLAH II OF JORDAN

On Dec. 16, Queen Rania shared a heartwarming photo of her entire royal family together!

The picture, shared for the holiday season, features the Queen and King Abdullah II with their four children: Princess Iman, Princess Salma, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem all in white tops and black trousers.

"Best wishes from our family to yours as we approach the New Year," Rania wrote as she posted the picture to her Instagram.

Photo: © Instagram/@queenrania

