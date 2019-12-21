The holiday traditions and treats of Europe’s royal families

Each year, Mary and Frederik release a Christmas video and photos featuring their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.
On Dec. 23, or Lille Juleaften (Little Yule Eve), gifts are wrapped and the tree is decorated with ornaments like red paper Santa Claus (Julemanden) figures designed by Margrethe herself. Before dinner on Christmas Eve, children put out a bowl of rice porridge for Santa’s helpers, known in Denmark as julenisse.
On Christmas Day, the queen starts lunch with dessert – namely, risalamande, a creamy rice pudding that contains a whole almond hidden inside. The family then tuck into dishes such as roast goose or duck, caramel browned potatoes and red cabbage.
The queen’s annual speech is broadcast at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and she spends that evening with friends enjoying a ball and fireworks.
Photo: © Getty Images