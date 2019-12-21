The holiday traditions and treats of Europe’s royal families

﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Palaces throughout Europe are counting down to Christmas – one of the most important annual occasions for any royal household. While kings and queens prepare their annual addresses, the littlest members of monarchies across the continent look forward to the most magical time of the year. In many European countries, Santa will arrive on Christmas Eve, bringing presents for well-behaved princes and princesses. But the festive season presents a busy period for young royals, too, with lots of special tasks to be performed. Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane welcome Sinterklaas to the Netherlands has he arrives by boat! In Belgium, the youngest member of the family, Princess Eléonore (left) has the all-important job of accepting the “light of peace” at the annual Christmas carol service. Here, we find out what the rest of Europe’s young royals can expect when the season of goodwill kicks in. Scroll through the gallery (or click through, if you’re on desktop) to learn more!

Photos: © Getty Images

BELGIUM

One of the Belgian royals’ most cherished traditions is the carol concert held at the Palais Royal each Christmas Eve. Attended by King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and children Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore, the occasion is a thank-you to royal staff for their services.

Reflecting the country's different communities, King Philippe's Christmas speech is recorded in three languages — French, Dutch and German.

Photo: © Olivier Matthys/Getty Images

SWEDEN

The Swedish royals’ cutest holiday custom is the annual tradition of releasing a video of themselves taking part in a fun Christmas activity, such as baking cookies or decorating the tree. It’s incredibly cute.

In 2018, Crown Princess Victoria, husband Prince Daniel and their two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were filmed making decorations.

In their 2014 clip, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were seen wishing royal fans a Merry Christmas, after which their daughter Estelle jumped out giggling from a pile of cushions to echo their message.

Photo: © Swedish royal palace

It’s a double celebration on Christmas Eve as the day before is the birthday of Victoria’s mother, Queen Silvia (pictured, in 1978 with husband King Carl XVI Gustaf and a young Victoria).

In honour of the Queen’s German heritage, there is always brandy-soaked weihnachtsstollen, a fruit-and-nut bread covered with powdered sugar. In Sweden, a jellied fish dish known as lutefisk is also served at Christmas.

Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images

NORWAY

The family of King Harald and Queen Sonja spend Christmas at the Royal Lodge, a traditional farmhouse built in 1906 in the hills outside Oslo. Providing a uniquely Norwegian atmosphere, the estate is decorated according to old-time peasant traditions. Norwegians exchange presents on Christmas Eve – a night that young royals like Princess Ingrid Alexandra (pictured centre) - will be eagerly anticipating.

Photo: © Lise Åserud/AFP via Getty Images

As a token of thanks to its British allies for the Second World War, Norway sends a huge tree to London every year. It takes pride of place in Trafalgar Square.

Photo: © Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

DENMARK

Queen Margrethe boasts one of the most far-reaching royal clans. Her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, is French and their daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, is Australian. Meanwhile, her sister, Queen Anne-Marie, is married to the former King of Greece and they have five children. So, Christmas is an international affair!

Photo: © Getty Images

Each year, Mary and Frederik release a Christmas video and photos featuring their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

On Dec. 23, or Lille Juleaften (Little Yule Eve), gifts are wrapped and the tree is decorated with ornaments like red paper Santa Claus (Julemanden) figures designed by Margrethe herself. Before dinner on Christmas Eve, children put out a bowl of rice porridge for Santa’s helpers, known in Denmark as julenisse.

On Christmas Day, the queen starts lunch with dessert – namely, risalamande, a creamy rice pudding that contains a whole almond hidden inside. The family then tuck into dishes such as roast goose or duck, caramel browned potatoes and red cabbage.

The queen’s annual speech is broadcast at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and she spends that evening with friends enjoying a ball and fireworks.

Photo: © Getty Images

THE NETHERLANDS

Christmas comes early in the Netherlands, with the curtain-raiser taking place when Santa – or Sinterklaas – arrives in November. Along with their three princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander attend a harbourfront parade to welcome Santa, who arrives by boat. (Local lore has it that children who are good get their wishes granted, while naughty ones get sent to Spain in a sack!) Every few years, the royal couple opt to spend Christmas at their estate in the spectacular Patagonian countryside in Máxima’s homeland of Argentina.

Photo: © Getty Images

MONACO

Back in the ‘50s, Princess Grace hit upon the idea of inviting underprivileged children to a party at which they were given gifts and chocolate milk made using a secret recipe. Ever since, the royal family has hosted a party in the same custom started by Grace, who regarded Christmas as a season of “hope, healing and truth.”

"There was no television, practically no movies and definitely no internet or diversions like today," one Monegasque citizen told People. "So Princess Grace decided to offer children a day in the palace. It was a small gesture which has become a very big thing."

Photo: © Getty Images

Today, it’s her son, Prince Albert, and his wife, Charlene, who welcome eager youngsters to the Grimaldi palace along with Père Noël (Father Christmas) for an afternoon of presents and fun.

Photo: © Getty Images

SPAIN

The Spanish royals are very family-oriented during the festive season. King Felipe and Queen Letizia host the customary Spanish Christmas Eve dinner at Zarzuela Palace for Felipe’s parents, the former sovereign, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. On Christmas morning, Felipe and Letizia’s daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, will awaken to find a small present under the tree. It’s on the eve of the Epiphany on Jan. 5 that Spanish children traditionally receive gifts from the Three Kings. Children in Spain also tuck into a traditional ring of brioche filled with cream and containing a present for one lucky youngster to find. Jan. 5 is an especially big day for the Spanish royal family as it also is the birthday of their partriarch, Juan Carlos.

Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images

BRITAIN

The royal matriarch decamps to her Sandringham estate, in the east of England, around Dec. 17. Other guests arrive at the 20,000-acre estate from Dec. 23 in order of precedence, with Prince Charles usually the last to arrive.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meanwhile at Sandringham on Christmas Eve, a candle-lit dinner is served with the ladies in gowns and jewels and the men in black tie.

On the morning of Dec. 25 a full English breakfast is served. Then everyone attends church.

Afterwards, it's back home for a turkey roast with all the trimmings before everyone gathers at 3 pm to watch the Queen's Speech. And the staff can finally put their feet up, as the family insist on serving themselves their own buffet supper.

Photo: © Getty Images

