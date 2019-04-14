﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a day out with the Tindalls - best photos

The kids have such a sweet bond

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a close bond with Mike and Zara Tindall, and in April 2019 the two families enjoyed a day out with their children – who are all similar ages. The royals met at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, near to the Cambridge family's country home Anmer Hall, where they stayed during the Easter holidays. Photos showed Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, while Prince William had goddaughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders. Mike Tindall, meanwhile, balanced Prince George on his shoulder – who clutched onto a toy sword. From the sweet photos, it's no wonder it was one of HELLO!'s most-read stories by online readers this year.  

The families were out to support Zara who was taking part in the races. Missing from the event was Prince Louis, who is thought to have stayed at home with the family's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Both William and Kate are close to Mike and Zara and the two couples have children very close in age. Mike previously spoke about his hopes for their children forming friendships shortly after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. He told HELLO!: "it's great" that a new generation of young royals is springing up. "They're all quite close in age and hopefully they'll grow up as good friends." 

Prince George looked like he was having the time of his life as Mike Tindall gave him a piggyback ride across the field. The little boy looked so grown up - having not been seen out publically since last year. No doubt George had a great day with his family while off from school for the Easter holidays! 

Mike Tindall kept a close eye on baby daughter Lena as they watched Zara take part in the horse trials in April. That week, the rugby star confirmed that Prince Harry was his daughter's godfather during an interview on Good Morning Britain. 

The Duchess looked in her element as she enjoyed spending time with her two oldest children during their time off school for the Easter holidays. 

The Duchess of Cambridge looked every inch the doting mum as she took her two young children around the horse trials. The kid-friendly venue had everything from a fun fair to trampolines to keep the little ones entertained. 

William wore a cap and casual jacket for the low-key outing with his family and cousin.

Prince William and Zara Tindall looked happy to see each other as they embraced at the horse trials. 

