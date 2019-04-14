The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a close bond with Mike and Zara Tindall, and in April 2019 the two families enjoyed a day out with their children – who are all similar ages. The royals met at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, near to the Cambridge family's country home Anmer Hall, where they stayed during the Easter holidays. Photos showed Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, while Prince William had goddaughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders. Mike Tindall, meanwhile, balanced Prince George on his shoulder – who clutched onto a toy sword. From the sweet photos, it's no wonder it was one of HELLO!'s most-read stories by online readers this year.
The families were out to support Zara who was taking part in the races. Missing from the event was Prince Louis, who is thought to have stayed at home with the family's nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.
Both William and Kate are close to Mike and Zara and the two couples have children very close in age. Mike previously spoke about his hopes for their children forming friendships shortly after the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015. He told HELLO!: "it's great" that a new generation of young royals is springing up. "They're all quite close in age and hopefully they'll grow up as good friends."