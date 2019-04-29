﻿
15 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

A look back at all the times Prince Harry treated a pregnant Meghan Markle like an absolute Queen

The special time before the royal couple became parents

...
A look back at all the times Prince Harry treated a pregnant Meghan Markle like an absolute Queen
You're reading

A look back at all the times Prince Harry treated a pregnant Meghan Markle like an absolute Queen

1/15
Next

This is how the royal family spends Boxing Day
meghan baby bump dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/15

It's been an incredible year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanks to the arrival of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look back at one of our top stories – the special time both Prince Harry and Meghan shared before becoming first-time parents. The newlyweds have made some magical memories together, looking very much loved-up. They first confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - then they announced their engagement just over a year later.

WATCH: The moment Meghan Markle feels her baby kick

Both Prince Harry and Meghan kept up with their appearances and did not shy away from showing any signs of affection. Take a look at all our favourite times the royals have shared a sweet moment during Meghan's pregnancy.

 

Click through our photo highlights….

 

16 October 2018, Sydney

As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy to the world, the couple stepped out for their first official day of tour duties during their visit to Australia – and all eyes were on the Duchess for 'bump watch'. Held at Sydney's Admiralty House, Prince Harry held hands with Meghan as they met with Governor Sir Peter Crosgrove and his wife Lynn, Lady Coagrovw.

meghan harry rain
Photo: © Getty Images
2/15

17 October 2018, Dubbo

Fresh from their baby news, the royals carried on with their engagements looking blissfully happy. At one point, Meghan held an umbrella over the pair while Harry continued to give a speech in the pouring rain. As he was offered an umbrella, Harry joked "I've got my wife". Afterwards, they shared what can only be described as the look of love with each other.

prince harry meghan bondi
Photo: © Getty Images
3/15

19 October 2018, Sydney

Keeping it down-to-earth, the then-expectant parents went barefoot as they visited one of the Sydney's most famous tourist spots - Bondi Beach. They were unable to keep their eyes off each other when they sat down on the sand to speak to members of the surfing community group OneWave.

MORE: A look back at all the iconic royal wedding kisses through the years

meghan harry link arms
4/15

21 October 2018, Sydney

Prince Harry and Meghan looked picture perfect on board a boat in Sydney Harbour, where they watched the Elliott 7 Team race in the Sailing of the Invictus Games. Royal fans were delighted to see the couple link arms as they shared a candid moment with each other.

harry helps meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
5/15

30 October 2018, Auckland

Prince Harry lent a helping hand as he helped Meghan make her way through the muddy marshes at a native bush in Auckland. In this photograph, the pair unveiled the Queen's commonwealth canopy during their visit to New Zealand.

Meghan Markle baby bump new zealand
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

31 October 2018, Auckland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to admire the true beauty of New Zealand when they visited Redwoods Tree Walk – a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. This was their 76th and final engagement of the tour and the couple looked visibly moved as their journey drew to a close. A short while later, they delighted fans by sharing one of their own personal photos to mark the end of their royal tour. Mum-to-be Meghan proudly cradled her blossoming baby bump in the sweet snap taken by Harry; the snap was posted on the Kensington Palace official Instagram account.

harry meghan royal variety
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

19 November 2018, London

Six months after their wedding, the couple marked their milestone at the Royal Variety Performance, which was held at The London Palladium. It was the mother-to-be's first time at the annual entertainment show, and she looked glowing. She meandered through the guests, whilst holding hands with her husband.

prince harry meghan christmas
8/15

25 December 2018, Norfolk

Prince Harry and Meghan linked arms as they made the short walk to St Mary's Magdalene church for the Christmas Day service in 2018. The loved-up duo, who arrived with Prince William and Kate, looked delighted to be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham.

harry touches meghan back
Photo: © Getty Images
9/15

14 January 2019, Birkenhead

When the royals made their way through the crowd during their visit to Birkenhead, Harry was seen tenderly touching Meghan's back as they chatted away with royal well-wishers.

MORE: See how Meghan Markle's baby bump grew month by month

meghan sits cirque
10/15

16 January 2019, London

In a social media video, Harry could be seen reaching out his hands for Meghan's when they quietly sat down for the Cirque Du Soleil show Totem at the Royal Albert Hall.

MORE: This is what Prince Harry did while Meghan Markle was cuddling puppies

harry meghan shoulder
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

24 February 2019, Asni

During their royal tour of Morocco, Harry and Meghan paid a visit a local to a secondary school where they met with students and teachers. At one point, the pregnant Duchess rested her head on Harry's shoulders at they soaked up the atmosphere.

READ: Meghan Markle's UK baby shower - guests, location and more

harry meghan hair
Photo: © Getty Images
12/15

25 February 2019, Rabat

The Duke carefully held Meghan's hair back as she tried on a necklace from a merchant in the walled public Andalusian Gardens.

MORE: 6 fun activities Prince Harry and Meghan's children can do in Windsor

meghan-laughs-harry
13/15

25 February 2019, Rabat

During another engagement in Rabat, Harry was seen cracking a joke, prompting Meghan to burst into a fit of giggles. They tried some food during a visit to a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes from one of Morocco's foremost chefs, at the Villa des Ambassadors.

READ: The royal family's most romantic gestures

meghan harry steps
Photo: © Getty Images
14/15

11 March 2019, London

During a trip to Canada House, Prince Harry carefully guided Meghan across the road - making sure she minds that step! The royals arrived to cheers and applause from fans waving Canadian flags. 

harry meghan markle black dress
15/15

29 March 2019, London

Prince Harry and Meghan surprised bystanders when they stepped out to do a spot of shopping just around the corner from their former home at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess, who had just moved into their new base in Windsor, were pictured leaving the Ilapothecary store in London which is just a 10-minute walk from their cottage. Harry was every inch the doting husband as he guided his wife through the streets.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...