It's been an incredible year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanks to the arrival of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look back at one of our top stories – the special time both Prince Harry and Meghan shared before becoming first-time parents. The newlyweds have made some magical memories together, looking very much loved-up. They first confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - then they announced their engagement just over a year later.
WATCH: The moment Meghan Markle feels her baby kick
Both Prince Harry and Meghan kept up with their appearances and did not shy away from showing any signs of affection. Take a look at all our favourite times the royals have shared a sweet moment during Meghan's pregnancy.
Click through our photo highlights….
16 October 2018, Sydney
As soon as Prince Harry and Meghan announced their pregnancy to the world, the couple stepped out for their first official day of tour duties during their visit to Australia – and all eyes were on the Duchess for 'bump watch'. Held at Sydney's Admiralty House, Prince Harry held hands with Meghan as they met with Governor Sir Peter Crosgrove and his wife Lynn, Lady Coagrovw.