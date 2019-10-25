When the royals can't contain their giggles - see the best photos

﻿
camilla-throat-singing
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

Being royal is serious business and we're used to seeing our favourite members of the royal family on their best behaviour. However, every now and again they sometimes lose their composure by bursting into fits of laughter – much to the delight of royal watchers! Some of the best photos are taken during these candid, more relaxed moments. Here at HELLO!, we've decided to round up the most heartwarming snaps…

The Duchess of Cornwall

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla had the serious case of the giggles during their trip to Canada in June 2017. The royals couldn't control their laughter as they listened to singers who were displaying the unique tradition of Inuit throat singing. Charles and Camilla were attending an official welcome ceremony at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly and judging by the photos and footage, they greatly enjoyed themselves!

meghan-markle-laughing
2/17

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle was left in stitches as she was serenaded with a song about mosquitoes during a visit to the oldest school in Tonga on her first official tour in November 2018. Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, the expectant mother could not contain herself when she watched the Tupou College Boys' choir perform a song, complete with flying actions and buzzing noises to welcome the couple to its on-site forest on Friday. The aim of the song was to frighten off any mosquitoes that may have been flying around.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry laughing
3/17

Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry

Before the 'Fab Four', William, Kate and Harry would carry out some official duties as a trio. Here, the royals are pictured attending The Charities Forum in London in 2015. They had a go at 'Welly Wanging,' which involves throwing wellies at a plastic model in the hope that it will topple. Competitive William, Kate and Harry each went for it, with the Duke of Cambridge proving the champion.

Prince William and Kate laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Prince William and Kate

During their royal tour of Bhutan in April 2016, William and Kate attempted archery, the country's national sport. The pair looked highly amused as Kate's arrow massively missed the target and veered off course. The Duchess, in hysterics, instinctively held up her hand in apology.

Sarah Fergusson laughs heartily with Prince Andrew
Photo: © Getty Images
5/17

Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, pictured at a golf tournament, have remained the best of friends despite the breakdown of their marriage. This photo was taken in August 1995, some three years after they announced their decision to separate in 1992. Their divorce was finalised in May 1996.

Charles and Camilla laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Prince Charles and Camilla

These two always have a laugh on engagements! The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were attending The Garden Party to Make a Difference at Clarence House in 2010. They watched a performance of Henry Dagg's Cat Organ, prompting a fit of giggles.

The Queen and Prince Philip get the giggles
Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

The Queen and Prince Philip

Possibly one of our favourite photos of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, this picture was taken as the couple bid farewell to Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor in 2014.

The Duchess of Cornwall crying with laugher
Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Prince William and the Duchess of Cornwall

We wonder what he said! The future King shared a joked with his stepmother Camilla at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in London in 2014, prompting Camilla to nearly cry with laughter.

Prince Harry and Princess Anne get the giggles
Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Prince Harry and Princess Anne

Prince Harry almost had tears streaming down his face, much like his aunt Princess Anne and his cousins Zara and Mike Tindall. The royals were attending the Patron's Lunch – a special street party held to celebrate the Queen's 90th birthday. Also joining the group was Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Queen and Meghan share a funny moment
Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

The Queen and Meghan Markle

One month after joining the royal family, Meghan carried out her first joint engagement with the Queen in Cheshire. While many would feel incredibly nervous performing the task, Meghan showed her relaxed and confident nature as she chatted and joked with Her Majesty.

prince-louis-at-trooping
Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Prince Louis

The youngest of the Cambridge kids made his debut at Trooping the Colour in 2019. Waving frantically to the well-wishers below and pointing up to the sky at the planes, Louis provided much entertainment for his parents and royal fans. William and Kate looked like they were on cloud nine, cooing over their baby boy.

Charles and Camilla giggling
Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Prince Charles and Camilla

In Scotland, they're known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay. Charles and Camilla couldn't contain themselves as they watched the tug of war at the 2005 Mey Highland Games, where they also drank whisky from a quaich (a shallow bowl). It was given to the royals as a wedding gift and judging by the pictures, they were very much still in the honeymoon phase!

William and Kate sharing a funny moment
Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Prince William and Kate

The Cambridges had a grand old time at the London 2012 Paralympic Games. The couple giggled to each other as they attended a track cycling event, which also saw them take part in a Mexican wave around the Velodrome.

meghan-and-prince-george-trooping
14/17

The Duchess of Sussex

At Trooping the Colour in 2019, Prince George made his aunt Meghan burst out laughing as the family exited the Buckingham Palace balcony after watching the RAF flypast. George cheekily waved backwards to the crowds, instead of turning around fully, prompting Meghan to giggle at her nephew.

kate-middleton-laughs-baftas
15/17

The Duchess of Cambridge

The BAFTAs is a formal engagement and Kate looked every inch the perfect princess as she arrived at the Royal Albert Hall at the weekend. The gathered audience of A-listers got to their feet to welcome their royal guests and the room was so silent you could literally hear a pin drop. As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got to their seats, Kate whispered to her husband how incredibly quiet it was. Leaning across to talk to BAFTA Chief Exec Amanda Berry, she got the giggles as her husband suggested they sit down swiftly! Awkward silences even happen when you're royal. 

The whole royal family start to giggle
Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

The Queen and Prince Charles

One of the most fun engagements of the summer is the annual Braemar Games Highland Gathering. It usually marks a return to royal duties for the Queen, who spends the warmer months in Balmoral. Here the monarch is pictured laughing with her husband Philip, her son Charles and her daughter-in-law Camilla as she watched the tug of war.

Kate and Meghan laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge

On their first official joint appearance together, Meghan and Kate's friendship was clear to see. The pair were attending the Royal Foundation Forum in London with their husbands Harry and William.

