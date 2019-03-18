There have been plenty of special moments for the royal family this year, including Lena Tindall's christening in March 2019, which was attended by the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, as well as Princess Anne.
Despite the rain on the day, there were plenty of lovely photos from the service and it ended up being one of HELLO!'s most read stories by online readers in 2019. Proud parents Mike and Zara Tindall were seen leaving the church with their little girl after the service. It was later revealed that the couple had asked the then father-to-be Prince Harry to be Lena's godfather.
The Rev Dr Gerald South, the priest who conducted the ceremony, told the Daily Mail the service was "lovely". Lena was born on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire. She is the second and youngest child of Zara and former England rugby player Mike, who are also parents to five-year-old Mia Tindall. Click through the gallery to see more pictures from the special day...
