10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Lena Tindall was christened at 10 months old

There have been plenty of special moments for the royal family this year, including Lena Tindall's christening in March 2019, which was attended by the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant with Archie at the time, as well as Princess Anne.

Despite the rain on the day, there were plenty of lovely photos from the service and it ended up being one of HELLO!'s most read stories by online readers in 2019. Proud parents Mike and Zara Tindall were seen leaving the church with their little girl after the service. It was later revealed that the couple had asked the then father-to-be Prince Harry to be Lena's godfather.

The Rev Dr Gerald South, the priest who conducted the ceremony, told the Daily Mail the service was "lovely". Lena was born on 18 June 2018 at the Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire. She is the second and youngest child of Zara and former England rugby player Mike, who are also parents to five-year-old Mia Tindall. Click through the gallery to see more pictures from the special day...

The Queen wore a chic tweed coat for the service. Her appearance at the christening was a bit of surprise, since she did not attend Prince Louis' service in July 2018. 

Then expectant mother Meghan looked lovely in a 1950s Christian Dior coat in chocolate brown silk – the chic piece featured sparkling statement buttons and a retro high neckline. The pregnant Duchess completed her look with a navy blue beret, thought to be another version of the Stephen Jones hat she wore to 2018's Commonwealth Service, and her Victoria Beckham Vanity Box bag.

Prince Harry and Meghan were preparing for the arrival of their first child at the time of Lena's christening. In the lead-up to Archie's birth, the royal couple both expressed their excitement at becoming parents.

The following month, Harry and Meghan moved out of Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, to the newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. 

Mum Zara also looked beautiful, wearing a wool Orla Kiely coat, a raspberry pink hat by Cotswold Milliner and matching Jimmy Choo heels.

Doting dad Mike was seen carrying baby Lena from the church after the low-key service.

For the service, proud grandmother Princess Anne opted for a classic camel coat.

Zara's sister-in-law Autumn Phillips left the church with little Mia, and her daughters Isla and Savannah Phillips.

Zara's dad Captain Mark Phillips was also in attendance.

