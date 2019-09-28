﻿
26 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton has a sweet relationship with her royal in-laws, including Prince Charles and the Queen - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Firm in 2011

...
Kate Middleton has a sweet relationship with her royal in-laws, including Prince Charles and the Queen - best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton has a sweet relationship with her royal in-laws, including Prince Charles and the Queen - best photos

1/26
Next

Royal family's key moments from the decade, including weddings and babies - watch video
charles-kate-xmas
Photo: © Getty Images
1/26

Joining the royal family is never easy, but the Duchess of Cambridge has remained one of the most loved members of the notorious Firm since she joined in 2011. Meeting the in-laws can be a challenge at the bets of times, but when your future family members include the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, it's quite the path to navigate! Kate has never found it hard though - she has supported Her Majesty by attending engagements, going on tours and taking on patronages, while also finding a way to reflect her own interests in her charity work.

It's no wonder, then, that Prince William's wife has formed such strong bonds with the royal family. Let's take a look at some of Kate's best moments with her in-laws…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen and other members of the royal family at the annual Christmas Day church service in 2019. Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents for the first time, and photographers captured this really sweet moment between Kate and her father-in-law Prince Charles, as they left the service. The Prince of Wales beamed at his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, as they waved goodbye to the Queen.

READ: Watch Princess Charlotte give her first curtsey to the Queen on Christmas Day

kate-middleton-queen-balmoral
2/26

Over the summer, the Queen retreats to Balmoral where she receives visits from her family on a rolling basis. At the end of August, Kate proved how close she is to our monarch by riding beside her on a trip to Church during her family's stay on the Scottish royal estate. 

The couple were staying with the Queen for the bank holiday weekend, having flown up from their Norwich home with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And while Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex with their daughter Lady Louise, Princess Anne, her husband Timothy Laurence, and Anne's son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn were also all visiting, it was Kate and William who shared a car with the Queen. 

kate-middleton-and-zara-tindall-at-ascot
3/26

 

At Royal Ascot in June 2019, Kate and her cousin-in-law Zara Tindall showed off their close bond as they hugged and kissed each other on the cheek. The Duchess looked gorgeous in a cornflower blue top and skirt by Elie Saab, while Zara embraced the florals in a Zimmermann dress. Kate and Zara have five children between them and the little tots are particularly close.

MORE: See the best photos of Royal Ascot 2019

kate-middleton-prince-william-laughing
Photo: © PA
4/26

Kate has always had a good relationship with Prince Charles, long before he became her father-in-law. After her engagement to Prince William was announced, Kate said Charles had been "very, very welcoming and very friendly" to her, while the future King also said he was "thrilled" and "delighted" about the news.

KEEP CLICKING FOR MORE PHOTOS!

kate-middleton-and-prince-philip-trooping-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
5/26

The Duchess had her hands full with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the 2017 celebration of Trooping the Colour, but she shared a lovely moment with her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip as she watched over the children.

MORE: Princess Eugenie welcomes sister-in-law to the family!

kate-middleton-kissing-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
6/26

The Duchess greeted Princess Michael of Kent, the Queen's cousin-in-law, with a kiss on the cheek at Wimbledon in 2015.

kate-middleton-camilla-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
7/26

Kate is also close to Prince Charles' wife Camilla. The Duchess of Cambridge was given a very thoughtful wedding gift from her stepmother-in-law when Camilla presented her with a gold link charm bracelet. It featured a disc engraved with both of their monograms – on one side, a 'C' for Catherine and a coronet, and on the other, a 'C' for Camilla and a crown. Camilla's granddaughter Eliza Lopes was also a bridesmaid at William and Kate's wedding.

MORE: Find out what Mike Tindall did to make the Queen laugh at Royal Ascot

kate-middleton-the-queen-leicester
Photo: © Getty Images
8/26

The Duchess is always very respectful of her grandmother-in-law the Queen, and once revealed a conundrum everyone can relate to! Starring in ITV documentary Our Queen At 90, Kate revealed that she didn't know what to give the Queen for Christmas but settled on homemade chutney made from her own grandmother's recipe.

"She (the Queen) really cares," Kate said. "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?' I thought back to what I would give my own grandparents. And I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney."

Kate added: "I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

The recipe is thought to have been a marrow chutney; Pippa Middleton's 2012 recipe book Celebrate includes instructions for 'Granny's Marrow Chutney,' which takes several hours to prepare.

kate-middleton-the-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
9/26

She even named her daughter Princess Charlotte after the Queen, giving Charlotte the middle names Elizabeth and Diana.

kate-middleton-prince-andrew-peter-phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
10/26

The Duchess looked totally at ease surrounded by her in-laws as they celebrated the Queen's 90th birthday in London.

kate-middleton-sophie-wessex-ascot-laughing
Photo: © PA
11/26

Kate and the Countess of Wessex have a very natural, close relationship. Here they are pictured shortly after Sophie tumbled into the carriage at Royal Ascot, and almost fell on Kate.

kate-middleton-autumn-phillips-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
12/26

The Duchess also sees her cousins-in-law from time to time, including Peter Phillips' wife Autumn.

kate-middleton-autumn-phillips-polo
Photo: © Getty Images
13/26

The royal ladies tend to get together in Gloucestershire, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reunited with their cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

kate-middleton-zara-phillips-together
Photo: © Getty Images
14/26

Kate is also close to her cousin-in-law Zara Tindall, who married in July 2011, just three months after William and Kate. Zara's husband Mike has previously spoken about their elder daughter Mia meeting Prince George for the first time, saying the baby playdate was "absolute carnage".

kate-middleton-prince-william-zara-
Photo: © Getty Images
15/26

We love this photo of William, Kate and Zara embracing outside Westminster Abbey. The Duchess was eight months pregnant with Prince George at the time.

kate-middleton-hugging-princess-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
16/26

The Duchess looked delighted to see her cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie during a trip to New York in December 2014. Eugenie was working for an auction house in the Big Apple at the time.

kate-middleton-prince-harry-laughing-2008
Photo: © Getty Images
17/26

There's no denying that Kate and Prince Harry have a close relationship. The pair have known each other for over 15 years, after Kate and William started dating at St Andrew's University. Here, Kate and her brother-in-law are pictured back in 2008 long before the royal wedding.

kate-middleton-prince-harry-being-silly
Photo: © Getty Images
18/26

They always look to be having fun when they attend royal engagements together, with Harry often making Kate burst into hysterics with his down-to-earth humour, and vice versa.

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-laughing-together
Photo: © Getty Images
19/26

In turn, Kate has offered guidance and support to Prince Harry at times when he has struggled with life in the public eye. She appears to have been fundamental in helping to welcome Meghan into the family too, with the former Suits star saying the Duchess had been "wonderful" at sharing advice and making her feel settled into her new role as a royal.

kate-middleton-meghan-markle-laughing-wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
20/26

Kate and Meghan carried out their first joint engagement together at Wimbledon in 2018, just a few weeks after Harry and Meghan's wedding.

kate-middleton-prince-philip-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
21/26

The Duchess bonding with Prince Philip at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018.

kate-middleton-princess-anne-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
22/26

Kate and her aunt-in-law Princess Anne enjoyed a natter on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they celebrated the RAF's 100th anniversary.

kate-middleton-sir-timothy-lawrence-laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
23/26

The Duchess is pictured with Princess Anne's husband Timothy Laurence as they marked the centenary of Passchendale.

kate-middleton-kiss-prince-charles
Photo: © Getty Images
24/26

A hug and a kiss from her father-in-law!

kate-middleton-princess-anne
Photo: © Getty Images
25/26

And a peck on the cheek for Princess Anne.

kate-middleton-autumn-phillips-smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
26/26

Kate and the Countess of Wessex attend a Remembrance Day service together.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...