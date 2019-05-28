The Duchess of Cambridge's hands-on approach to parenting has seen her take many gorgeous photos of her three children. And on special occasions such as birthdays and first days at school, Kate delights fans by sharing a few of her snaps with the public. She started the tradition back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte, instead of hiring a photographer.
Kate, who studied history of art at university, had a passion for photography long before she joined the royal family. Her official profile on the British monarchy's website notes her love of taking pictures.
"Other hobbies include more recreational sports such as hill walking, tennis, sailing, swimming, and the arts, including photography and painting," the profile reads. "The Duchess's enthusiasm for photography saw her taking photographs as part of her role during her time working within Party Pieces, a family company owned and run by her parents."
Let's take a look at some of Kate's best work, starting with this gorgeous family shot...
The Duchess took this beautiful black and white image of the Duke of Cambridge with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, in spring 2019. The black and white image was taken by the Duchess in Norfolk in spring. William, wearing a flat cap, crouches down to kiss Louis on the cheek, while his older sister Charlotte, wearing a puffer coat, stands with her hands on her baby brother's shoulders. George, dressed in a fleece, sits in a wicker chair and smiles at his mum behind the camera.