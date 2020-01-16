The Duke of Sussex made his first public appearance on Thursday since he and wife Meghan announced they are stepping back as senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry, 35, hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace. He was announced as Patron of the Rugby Football League in December 2016, succeeding the Queen who previously held the role for 64 years.
The Duchess of Sussex returned to Canada to be with eight-month-old son Archie, before Harry met with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge to discuss their future roles during a meeting in Sandringham on Monday. Meghan, 38, was pictured in the province of British Columbia, where she carried out private visits to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and Justice For Girls charities in Vancouver. Both organisations shared photos of the Duchess following her meetings.
Harry and Meghan plan to split their time between the UK and North America, as they carve out their new roles. Following the Sandringham summit, the Queen has asked for "final decisions to be reached in the coming days."
See the best photos from Harry's engagement in our gallery...
