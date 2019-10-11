After the revelation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to step back from duties as senior royals, and are not going to continue to use their HRH status, it's no surprise that the royal family is topic of much discussion at the moment. With a new documentary airing on Thursday, Inside the Crown: Secrets of the royals, focussing on the battle between head and heart, we've been reflecting on the royal couples who have not made it through difficult situations. From the romances that were frowned upon, to the wedding that was famously called off, there are plenty of royal relationships that have sparked controversy over the years.
Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas
It was Princess Beatrice's sister Eugenie who introduced her friend Cressida Bonas to Prince Harry in 2012, his most recent public girlfriend before Meghan Markle. The former couple shared a lust for life and they were often snapped holidaying together, appearing the perfect pair. But as rumours of a royal engagement for the couple escalated, Cressida is said to have become increasingly overwhelmed by the public attention. While the pair split in 2014, they proved they are still on good terms, with Cressida attending as a guest to Harry's wedding to Meghan in 2018.
More recently, Cressida spoke about her ex's decision to step down from the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle as they settle in North America. In an interview with ES Magazine, Cressida said: "I wouldn't take a position on that because it would be a headline." "What's the expression," she added. "How would I feel if the shoe was on the other foot and it was an ex talking about me? It feels like a long time ago, so when it comes up it feels strange because I'm in a very different place now - I'm getting married, I've learned a lot. I'm much more comfortable in my own skin. I'm growing."
