10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

A look back at Prince Harry and Meghan's cutest moments in Canada as they begin their new life abroad

The couple made their debut at the Invictus Games Toronto

A look back at Prince Harry and Meghan's cutest moments in Canada as they begin their new life abroad

1/10
meghan-clap
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Canada after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. It's no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to spend some time in the country as it holds happy memories for the couple.

The pair were set up on a blind date in London in 2016 but Harry would regularly make the trip to see his girlfriend in Toronto, where Meghan lived while she was filming US legal drama Suits. Harry and Meghan's relationship blossomed in the city and the pair reportedly shared cosy date nights together at her stylish townhouse in Seaton Village.

In 2017, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto – a sporting event set up by the Prince in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel. Just a couple of months later, Meghan moved to London and they announced their engagement in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

HELLO! takes a look back at Harry and Meghan's cutest moments in Canada… 

Meghan Markle got everyone excited when she was spotted in the crowd (above) at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto in September 2017. Earlier that month she revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine that she and Harry are "happy and in love." She wore a burgundy dress by Wilfred at Aritzia and a co-ordinating Mackage leather jacket. 

harry-meghan-arrival
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Prince Harry and Meghan made their first official debut in public on 25 September 2017, holding hands as they made their way to watch Wheelchair Tennis at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. 

Harry donned an Invictus Games polo shirt and jeans, while Meghan looked effortlessly chic in Misha Nonoo's aptly named 'The Husband' shirt, ripped jeans, tan Sarah Flint ballet pumps and an Everlane tote bag. 

harry-whisper
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

There were plenty of sweet moments as they went to find their seats, with Meghan giggling as Harry whispered in her ear. 

meghan-hand
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Meghan tenderly touched Harry on the arm as they made their way to their front-row seats. 

harry-point
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Avid sports fan Harry looked keen to point out things to Meghan during the Wheelchair Tennis event. The pair both donned sunglasses for the match, with Meghan wearing the Percy style from Finlay & Co. Royal fans were keen to snap up her look after her debut with Harry. 

meghan-harry-laugh
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Meghan couldn't contain her giggles at one point, as the pair joked around and chatted during the match. 

harry-meghan-kid
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The couple took the time to chat to other spectators during the match. 

meghan-harry-doria
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

For the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto, the couple were joined by a specia guest - Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The pair are very close to Doria and spent last Christmas with her in Canada. 

meghan-harry-closing-ceremony
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Meghan and Harry were captured sharing a cosy moment during the closing ceremony. Just two months later, the pair announced their engagement and were married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May 2018. 

archie-harry
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

We had to include this adorable snap of Harry and son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during their festive break in Canada. Archie was born on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London. 

