A look back at Prince Harry and Meghan's cutest moments in Canada as they begin their new life abroad

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in Canada after stepping back as senior members of the royal family. It's no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen to spend some time in the country as it holds happy memories for the couple.
The pair were set up on a blind date in London in 2016 but Harry would regularly make the trip to see his girlfriend in Toronto, where Meghan lived while she was filming US legal drama Suits. Harry and Meghan's relationship blossomed in the city and the pair reportedly shared cosy date nights together at her stylish townhouse in Seaton Village.
In 2017, the couple made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto – a sporting event set up by the Prince in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel. Just a couple of months later, Meghan moved to London and they announced their engagement in the grounds of Kensington Palace.
HELLO! takes a look back at Harry and Meghan's cutest moments in Canada…
Meghan Markle got everyone excited when she was spotted in the crowd (above) at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto in September 2017. Earlier that month she revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair magazine that she and Harry are "happy and in love." She wore a burgundy dress by Wilfred at Aritzia and a co-ordinating Mackage leather jacket.