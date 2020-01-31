﻿
7 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

When Kate Middleton and mum Carole prove they're mother-daughter goals! See the best photos

Happy 65th birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge's mum

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton celebrated a special occasion on Friday, as she marked her 65th birthday. While the businesswoman usually keeps her plans private, Kate was spotted attending a party for her mum at her sister Pippa Middleton's Chelsea home last year. The Duchess looked lovely in a red floaty off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that was previously seen on her tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.

Carole is very close to her children and spent Christmas in St. Barts with Pippa and her husband James Matthews, as well as her son James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. Earlier this month, Carole and her husband Michael joined Prince William, Kate and the Queen at a church service in Sandringham.

The Party Pieces owner is a grandmother to William and Kate's three children George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Pippa and James' son Arthur Matthews. Carole and Michael regularly babysit their royal grandchildren when William and Kate are carrying out engagements or are away on tour.

Take a look at some of Carole and Kate's sweetest mother-daughter moments over the years… 

King's Cup regatta 2019

Carole was on hand to look after George, Charlotte and Louis as William and Kate took part in a sailing competition on the Isle of Wight last summer. The Duchess and her daughter were spotted making funny faces at Kate's father Michael in the crowd, as an amused Carole looked on. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal Ascot 2017

Mother and daughter looked lovely as they attended Royal Ascot together in June 2017. Kate wore a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen, while Carole looked chic in a dove blue outfit with a matching hat. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Christmas Day 2016

William and Kate joined the Middletons in Bucklebury for Christmas, attending the church service with their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Carole beamed proudly as her toddling granddaughter made her way down the steps, holding her mum's hand and a candy cane. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal wedding 2011

Carole and Michael proudly joined the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The night before the royal wedding 2011

The royal bride-to-be stayed at the luxury Goring Hotel the night before her wedding. Kate, Carole and Pippa smiled and waved at the huge crowd that had gathered to greet them, as they made their way inside. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William's passing-out parade 2006

Kate and her parents attended the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy to watch William's passing-out parade in 2006. Mother and daughter looked very chic in their coats and hats. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Spirit Of Christmas Shopping Festival 2005

Carole and Kate had a girls' day out while Christmas shopping in London in 2005. Prince William and his then girlfriend had just graduated from the University of St Andrews. 

