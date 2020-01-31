The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton celebrated a special occasion on Friday, as she marked her 65th birthday. While the businesswoman usually keeps her plans private, Kate was spotted attending a party for her mum at her sister Pippa Middleton's Chelsea home last year. The Duchess looked lovely in a red floaty off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress that was previously seen on her tour of Poland and Germany in 2017.
Carole is very close to her children and spent Christmas in St. Barts with Pippa and her husband James Matthews, as well as her son James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet. Earlier this month, Carole and her husband Michael joined Prince William, Kate and the Queen at a church service in Sandringham.
The Party Pieces owner is a grandmother to William and Kate's three children George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as Pippa and James' son Arthur Matthews. Carole and Michael regularly babysit their royal grandchildren when William and Kate are carrying out engagements or are away on tour.
Take a look at some of Carole and Kate's sweetest mother-daughter moments over the years…
King's Cup regatta 2019
Carole was on hand to look after George, Charlotte and Louis as William and Kate took part in a sailing competition on the Isle of Wight last summer. The Duchess and her daughter were spotted making funny faces at Kate's father Michael in the crowd, as an amused Carole looked on.