When the royals can't contain their giggles - see the best photos

Although everyone knows being a member of the royal family means serious business, every now and again, some of our favourite royals can lose their composure by bursting into fits of giggles! Some of the best photos are taken during these candid, more relaxed moments at engagements. Here at HELLO!, we've decided to round up the most heartwarming snaps…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
On 15 January, Prince William and Kate delighted members of the public in Bradford as they carried out their first joint engagements of the year. The royal couple headed to MyLahore, which is a British Asian restaurant chain that has taken inspiration from Lahore, the Food Capital of Pakistan. And much to everyone's surprise, they were given the chance to make mango kulfi milkshakes. Under the guidance of operations director Ishfaq Farooq, the royals were seen showing off their jovial sides as they got stuck in.