Following the news of Peter and Autumn Phillips' separation, Princess Anne's son will no doubt be leaning towards his loved ones for support. From family weddings to public outings, the royal family have always been seen as a tight-knit pack. Let's take a look at some of the royal cousins' sweetest moments…
GALLERY: The society weddings we can look forward to in 2020
Back in 2015, the Duke of Cambridge and his cousin Peter were seen embracing one another at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club. Accompanied by their children, the cousins looked delighted as they greeted each other - showing the world their affection and close bond they share.