16 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

16 lovely photos that prove the royals have a close bond with their cousins

The British royals are a close-knit bunch

peter phillips hugs prince william
Photo: © Getty Images
1/16

Following the news of Peter and Autumn Phillips' separation, Princess Anne's son will no doubt be leaning towards his loved ones for support. From family weddings to public outings, the royal family have always been seen as a tight-knit pack. Let's take a look at some of the royal cousins' sweetest moments…

Back in 2015, the Duke of Cambridge and his cousin Peter were seen embracing one another at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at the Beaufort Polo Club. Accompanied by their children, the cousins looked delighted as they greeted each other - showing the world their affection and close bond they share.

mia tindall with savannah and isla
Photo: © Getty Images
2/16

In March 2019, Zara Tindall competed at Gatcombe Park Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, and her daughter Mia enjoyed a rare moment of spring sunshine with her cousin Savannah Phillips. The royal children were seen walking dogs and eating ice cream together on their grandmother Princess Anne's estate, with Savannah even offering Mia a piggyback.

This isn't the first time Mia has played with her cousins while visiting the Gatcombe Estate. During an equestrian event in September 2018, Mia was seen play fighting with Savannah's sister Isla.

savannah isla with george and charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
3/16

But it isn't just the Tindall family who Savannah is close with. At Beaufort Polo Club in June, the eight-year-old was seen playing with her cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte, even being told off by her mother Autumn Phillips after pushing George down a slope.

royal cousins at the olympics
Photo: © Getty Images
4/16

The older royals have a close connection too. At the 2012 London Olympics, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were seen enthusiastically watching a showjumping event with their cousins Princes William and Harry, as well as Kate.

prince william fun with zara peter phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
5/16

Prince William has a particularly close relationship with Zara Tindall, with their one-year age difference meaning that the cousins grew up alongside each other. In 2010, the pair embraced at the Festival of British Eventing, William even playfully squishing Zara's brother Peter's nose while his cousin looked on and laughed.

zara tinda with william and harry laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
6/16

There's nothing like the holidays to bring families together, with William and Harry hanging around after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in 2009 to chat with their cousin Zara.

prince harry zara invictus
Photo: © Getty Images
7/16

Keen to support her cousin at the launch of the Invictus Games, a sports tournament for injured servicepeople, Zara took part in a game of wheelchair rugby alongside Harry and her rugby player husband, Mike Tindall.

prince harry cute kiss mia tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
8/16

Just as Zara and the Princes are great friends, Harry showed that he was great with children as he joked around with Zara's eldest daughter Mia.

prince william protection zara rain
Photo: © Getty Images
9/16

Ever the supportive cousin, Prince William offered Zara shelter from the rain while attending a fundraising event for the sports injury charity Inspire in 2004.

zara tindall sweet kiss ascot william
Photo: © Getty Images
10/16

Attending Ascot in 2017, the good weather saw Zara and Prince William embrace and share a kiss on the cheek in the sun.

princesses beatrice eugenie trooping william and harry
Photo: © Getty Images
11/16

The Princes have always been close to their cousins Eugenie and Beatrice, chatting and laughing together during the 2012 Trooping the Colour.

prince harry and beatrice wave to each other
Photo: © Getty Images
12/16

The 2012 Olympics were frequently attended by the royal family, with Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice excitedly waving at each other from other ends of the crowd while watching an event.

princess beatrice laughing with zara tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
13/16

The female royals are often seen together too, with Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice sharing a laugh.

princess beatrice hugging mike tindall
Photo: © Getty Images
14/16

Even royal cousins-in-law have a strong connection, with Zara's husband Mike greeting Beatrice with a warm hug at a summer event.

princess eugenie concert mike and peter phillips
Photo: © Getty Images
15/16

During a concert for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale at Kensington Palace in 2016, Peter Phillips, Princess Eugenie and Mike Tindall were spotted enjoying the night of entertainment, with Eugenie sheltering herself from the rain in an ever-so-stylish plastic cagoule!

princes william and harry with eugenie beatrice in the snow
Photo: © Getty Images
16/16

Back where it all began, the young royals were known to spend holidays together with their close mothers, Princess Diana and the Duchess of York. We love the 90s ski gear from this trip in 1995!

