21 of the most beautiful royal wedding bouquets: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Like the flowers chosen by any bride, royal wedding bouquets are often selected for their meaning as well as their beauty. The significance of the blooms might be linked to the bride's roots – such as Australia-born Princess Mary of Denmark, who included eucalyptus leaves from her homeland – or family customs, such as the myrtle that nestled in Kate Middleton's flowers, which is a British royal family tradition.
The bouquet can also express the bride's one-of-a-kind personality – like Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, who designed an unusual linear cascade of purple blooms for her big day. Scroll through to see these royal bouquets and more in our photo gallery of the prettiest royal wedding flowers.
READ: 21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history
LADY GABRIELLA WINDSOR
Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2019. The bride's bouquet featured a creamy ivory 'Ella' rose by David Austin, named after her, as well as Juliet roses, lily of the valley and white and apricot sweet peas, as well as a sprig of myrtle.