15 of the most amazing royal wedding cakes: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more

The centrepiece of any royal wedding is of course the cake and we've been treated to a number of stunning creations in recent years. The talented bakers who have been chosen by the brides and grooms have often shared the recipes so that royal fans can recreate the cakes at home. We've also been treated to behind-the-scenes preparations in the run-up to each royal wedding, as the creators make the final finishing touches.
With Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's upcoming nuptials in May 2020, we thought we'd take a look back at some of the most beautiful royal wedding cakes through the years.
READ: 21 of the most beautiful royal wedding bouquets: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more
Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston's wedding cake by baker Fiona Cairns, was a beautiful eight-tiered creation with pale blush icing and leaf border surrounding the base, inspired by fabric within Frogmore House. The cake featured three different sponges: luxury rich fruit cake, classic Victoria sponge and lemon Limoncello sponge cake.