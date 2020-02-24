8 times the royals have gone to the theatre from Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle

The royals love a good night out at the theatre to watch the latest play or musical, and many of their glamorous attendances have been held in aid of a charity close to their hearts. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to see a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday 25 February, in aid of The Royal Foundation.
The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world. The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.
At HELLO! HQ we thought we'd take a look at some of the best photos of the royal family's trips to the theatre.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Just a couple of months after their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a date night to watch a special performance of Hamilton, in aid of the Duke's charity Sentebale. The Duchess looked amazing in a black tuxedo dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles on the night. Harry even impressed the audience by singing the opening bars of one of the show's songs.