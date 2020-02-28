Prince William and Kate
Back in November, the Duchess of Cambridge joined her fellow school-mums for a drink at a pub in Chelsea, the Hollywood Arms. Kate slipped into the pub via a secret entrance in a rear alleyway that her brother-in-law Prince Harry reportedly used to use, suggesting that the pub is a family favourite. The Hollywood Arms is just a short walk from the King's Road and serves lazy weekend brunches and Sunday roasts and has a gin and cocktail lounge that can be hired for private use.
The royals spend a lot of time in Norfolk, so it makes sense that they've been seen enjoying the area's neighbouring pubs. In February 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a kid-free evening at The Crown Inn in East Rudham, which is situated a short drive from Amner Hall. The quaint country inn boasts a mix of period features and chic modern style, and is popular with locals and visitors alike. A pub regular said that they enjoyed a drink at the bar before sitting down for dinner, and left at around 10.30pm, no doubt to get back to their children.