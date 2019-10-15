11 times the royals surprised us on public transport

Commuting can be a ghastly experience! From getting squished up against the door on the first train home from work or waiting in line for a bus that never arrives, public transport can be testing for even the best of us. The royal family are lucky enough to escape the struggles of the daily commute, having chauffeur-driven luxury cars take them to wherever they need to be. The royals even skip that pesky 8:30am traffic queue with the help of police escorts, and even have their own royal train, so why would they ever choose to go on public transport? Well, it seems that they are more like us than we thought; see all the pictures of the royals on public transport below…
READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton's cutest twinning moments - see photos
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on a bus
Charles and Camilla hopped on an electric bus to travel from Clarence House to the London Transport Museum, in celebration of Transport for London's 20th anniversary in March 2020. During a tour of the museum, the couple sat in a 1938 Tube carriage and recorded a message which will be played on the capital's transport network at some stage later in the year.