The Earl of Wessex celebrated his 56th birthday on 10 March and spent the day carrying out engagements in Colchester with his wife, the Countess of Wessex. Prince Edward and Sophie, 55, married at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 June 1999, where the bride wore a wedding dress designed by Samantha Shaw with the 'Anthemion' tiara from the Queen's jewellery collection.
Edward and Sophie live at Bagshot Park in Surrey with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, born in 2003 and 2007 respectively. The couple are patrons of a number of organisations and charities, and carry out engagements in relation to them.
The Prince is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's youngest child and was born in 1964 at Buckingham Palace. He is currently eleventh-in-line to the throne, after his niece Princess Eugenie. As Edward marks his birthday, HELLO! takes a look at his sweetest moments with wife Sophie over the years.
Engagement
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys Jones announced their engagement in January 1999 and posed for photos at St James's Palace. The royal proposed to his girlfriend with a diamond engagement ring made by Asprey and Garrard. There was a sweet moment as Edward kissed the bride-to-be on the cheek during the photocall.