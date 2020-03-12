﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royal shoe envy! The sparkliest heels Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other ladies have worn

Prince William announces exciting new patronage and it's close to his heart
kate-UK-India-Year-of-Culture-
Photo: © Getty Images
Nothing zhuzhes up an outfit like a little sparkle, a glitzy style tip that even the royals have been known to take on board from time to time. With a wet weekend looming, we thought now would be the perfect time to add a little shine by taking a look at some of the royals' gliiteriest shoe choices over the years. From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie and the Queen herself, here are all the times the royals have embraced the power of bling. 

Kate Middleton

The mother-of-three clearly has a penchant for shimmery silver shoes, in 2017 Kate wore an almost identical pair of Oscar de la Renta heels to the UK-India Year of Culture event, and the beautiful pumps were made from a twinkly lamé fabric that's been centre stage on our mood board ever since!

kate-middleton-shoes-at-theatre-
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a sparkly silver pair of Jimmy Choo heels for a trip to the theatre in February, and Kate's feet were so glittery that they almost stole the show!

queen-maxime-Prince-Bernhard-Culture-Foundation-
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

In November, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands opted for a very glittery pair of heels by Gianvito Rossi when she attended a ceremony for the Prince Bernhard Culture Foundation.

lady-kitty-spencer-claridges-
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

There's no better time to up the sparkle than at Christmas, as Lady Kitty Spencer knows. In 2017, the niece of Princess Diana was seen at Claridge's Christmas Tree Party in a pair of amazing gold glitter shoes. 

princess-eugenie-at-ascot-
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Nothing says "bling" quite like a set of studs, which Princess Eugenie proved in June when she was seen wearing a fabulous pair of silver studded heels at Ascot. We need to get our hands on a pair ASAP!

meghan-markle-at-premiere-
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is known for her style credentials, so we weren't surprised to see her wearing a flawless pair of embellished blue heels by Aquazzura for her appearance at the 100 Days To Peace gala with Prince Harry.

sarah-ferguson-sparkly-shoes-
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning the glitzy black high heels that Sarah Ferguson was photographed wearing at a fundraiser hosted by Tamara Ecclestone for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital back in 2011. The chic pumps featured a rhinestone-encrusted tongue that covered the shoes' tips, making the Duchess of York's toes look like glitterballs.

princess-diana-wedding-shoes-
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

Princess Diana's wedding shoes were almost as famous as the dress itself and featured a jaw-dropping 542 sequins and 132 pearls. That's a lot of shine.

queen-letizia-and-family-in-spain-
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia

OK, so they might not be heels, but the flat, rhinestone-covered Uterque sandals that Queen Letizia wore while holidaying in Mallorca with husband King Felipe in 2017 are blingy, and then some. Our advice? Stock up on a similar pair while you wait for the sun to appear. 

queen-coronation-shoes-
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen

Prepare yourselves for a major throwback, because we're going back to the Queen's coronation in June 1953, when the monarch wore a pair of Roger Vivier pumps that were made of gold leather and embellished with real rubies. Unreal.

