Nothing zhuzhes up an outfit like a little sparkle, a glitzy style tip that even the royals have been known to take on board from time to time. With a wet weekend looming, we thought now would be the perfect time to add a little shine by taking a look at some of the royals' gliiteriest shoe choices over the years. From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to Princess Eugenie and the Queen herself, here are all the times the royals have embraced the power of bling.
Kate Middleton
The mother-of-three clearly has a penchant for shimmery silver shoes, in 2017 Kate wore an almost identical pair of Oscar de la Renta heels to the UK-India Year of Culture event, and the beautiful pumps were made from a twinkly lamé fabric that's been centre stage on our mood board ever since!