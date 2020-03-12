﻿
18 times the royals were caught on their phones in public

18 times the royals were caught on their phones in public
18 times the royals were caught on their phones in public

Crown Princess Mary's children forced to leave school in Switzerland and return to Denmark amid coronavirus pandemic
prince-harry-on-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
When it comes to the royal family, there's no denying that most people's lives are worlds apart – which is why many of us take great pleasure when we discover we actually share some similarities with one of the most famous families on the planet! Take simple pleasures like using our mobile phones for example; almost everyone has one. Whether you think it's good or bad to be glued to a handheld device for hours on end, we're all guilty of it at some stage – including the royals! From the Duke of Sussex to the Countess of Wessex, let's take a look at some of the royals who are just as addicted to their phones as us…

The Duke of Sussex  

Instagram turns ten this year (we're just as shocked) but before Prince Harry launched his own official page alongside wife Meghan Markle, @SussexRoyal, in 2019, who's to say he didn't have a sneaky private account to keep in touch with all of his Eton boys – or polo players, or A-list friends, we could go on… Back in 2015, Harry looked particularly engrossed in his phone, much to the amusement of older brother Prince William. By the look of his thumb placement, we bet he was getting ready for a quick double tap on one lucky person's Insta photo (probably, maybe). 

pippa-middleton-and-autumn-phillips-on-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and Autumn Phillips

You know when you're at a fun event and someone in front of you is filming it and watching it through their phone instead of IRL – Pippa Middleton and Autumn Phillips are those people! To be fair to Autumn, Peter Phillips' estranged wife, she appears to be doing both while attending a wheelchair rugby match during The Invictus Games in 2014. 

crown-princess-victoria-of-sweden-mobile-phone-cover-of-kids
Photo: © Rex
Crown Princess Victoria

You can be forgiven for being glued to your phone when your cover is an adorable photo of your children. Just ask Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden – although, we suspect that photo has probably been upgraded now; it was taken in 2018, after all. Incidentally, her husband Prince Daniel's phone cover features a picture of Victoria and their two kids. Too. Cute.

Keep scrolling for more photos of royals caught on their phones...

zara-tindall-on-her-phone-on-mobile
Photo: © Rex
Zara Tindall

We all know Zara Tindall is an excellent equestrian, but even Black Beauty herself couldn't tempt her away from her iPhone after she competed on Gladstone in the dressage at the Burnham Horse Trials in 2019. Perhaps they posted the results online… doubtful.

zara-tindall-on-phone-with-mia
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall and Mia Tindall

Zara Tindall looks slightly more engrossed in her conversation than on the Eventing. 

crown-prince-frederik-of-denmark-on-phone
Photo: © Rex
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

If we were sitting in the royal box on Centre Court at Wimbledon, we’d be taking a photo too! Probably a selfie though.

belgian-royal-on-phone
Photo: © Rex
Prince Laurent

Now probably wasn't the best time for Prince Laurent, brother of the Belgian King Philippe, to be glued to his phone...

princess-beatrice-on-her-phone
Photo: © Rex
Princess Beatrice

Do you think Princess Beatrice is trying to track down her Uber driver? We’re so alike!

duchess-of-cornwall-on-her-phone
Photo: © Rex
Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall

It's great to see that the royals also follow the law when it comes to not using your mobile phone while driving. Camilla, quite rightly, takes a phone call while Prince Charles concentrates behind the wheel
 

sarah-ferguson-on-her-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson

We'd love to experience Royal Ascot the way the royals do. But Sarah, Duchess of York, looks slightly more distracted by the races than her conversation.  

princess-anne-on-her-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne

An iPhone just isn’t enough for Princess Anne, she also likes to communicate through a walkie-talkie too! 

princess-michael-of-kent-on-her-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Michael of Kent

Despite the A-list company of the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip and the Countess of Wessex, Princess Michael of Kent was far more interested in photographing the carnival parade during the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. She probably got the selfies in earlier.

sophie-wessex-on-her-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Countess of Wessex

She may be at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, but judging by Sophie Wessex's phone cover, she'd be far more involved if she were attending Crufts. So cute!

princess-eugenie-on-her-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

At last! Princess Eugenie likes to take selfies with famous people too. Although, someone should tell James Blunt that. Smile!

queen-maxima-on-her-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands isn't letting a #nofilter go to waste during a trip to Palacio da Vila in Sintra, Portugal. 

prince-william-and-prince-harry-on-their-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Harry

We want to watch whatever video it is that made Prince Charles chuckle so hard. Honestly, how heartwarming is this family moment?

prince-william-on-phone
Photo: © Getty Images
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

At least someone is watching the Eventing Cross Country Equestrian event at the 2012 Olympics. 

sophie-wessex-on-her-iphone
Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie Wessex

Sophie is just like every other doting mum – filming her son playing on an inflatable slide, again and again and again and again…

