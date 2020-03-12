When it comes to the royal family, there's no denying that most people's lives are worlds apart – which is why many of us take great pleasure when we discover we actually share some similarities with one of the most famous families on the planet! Take simple pleasures like using our mobile phones for example; almost everyone has one. Whether you think it's good or bad to be glued to a handheld device for hours on end, we're all guilty of it at some stage – including the royals! From the Duke of Sussex to the Countess of Wessex, let's take a look at some of the royals who are just as addicted to their phones as us…
The Duke of Sussex
Instagram turns ten this year (we're just as shocked) but before Prince Harry launched his own official page alongside wife Meghan Markle, @SussexRoyal, in 2019, who's to say he didn't have a sneaky private account to keep in touch with all of his Eton boys – or polo players, or A-list friends, we could go on… Back in 2015, Harry looked particularly engrossed in his phone, much to the amusement of older brother Prince William. By the look of his thumb placement, we bet he was getting ready for a quick double tap on one lucky person's Insta photo (probably, maybe).