Best photos of royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice are the best of friends, and the Queen's granddaughters have often spoken about their incredibly close bond - which some could say rival the Kardashian sisters! The siblings, who are only 19 months apart in age, have always been extremely close, with Eugenie proclaiming in an interview with The Telegraph in 2008 that: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod', they are my best friends in the world."
As Princess Eugenie celebrates her 30th birthday on 23 March and Princess Beatrice prepares for her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi, HELLO! takes a look back at some of their sweetest sister moments…
June 2019: The royal sisters twinned in blue for a day at the Royal Ascot last year. Beatrice donned a pastel lace dress by French label Maje, while Eugenie wore a contrasting turquoise blue and yellow pleated frock by Calvin Klein with a bold button hat. The pair joined the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Mike and Zara Tindall on the day.