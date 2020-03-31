How COVID-19 has affected the royals: positive tests, cancelled wedding plans, clapping for the NHS and more

The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people across the globe, including the royals. The Prince of Wales was the first British royal confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, while the Queen has moved to Windsor Castle to self-isolate. Major events including the royal garden parties, Trooping the Colour and the Japanese state visit have all been cancelled, while royal duties are taking place by telephone and video conferencing, instead of in person.
Throughout these unprecedented times, the royals have thrown their support behind the NHS by joining the Clap for our Carers campaign and highlighting organisations, such as the National Emergencies Trust. Meanwhile, younger royals like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being home-schooled like thousands of children across the UK.
HELLO! takes a look at how the royals have been affected by COVID-19, as well as how they've played their part to support the NHS during this unprecedented time.
READ: Royal events we'll miss this year because of the coronavirus pandemic
The Queen
Her Majesty, 93, began her Easter break at Windsor Castle on 19 March – a week earlier than planned – due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been joined by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was flown in by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk. It's been business as usual for the monarch though as she's been receiving her daily government red boxes and has been taking meetings by phone, including her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
As well as supporting the Clap for our Carers campaign, the Queen also released a message to the nation, saying: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.
"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.
"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."