10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

How COVID-19 has affected the royals: positive tests, cancelled wedding plans, clapping for the NHS and more

Prince Charles was the first British royal to test positive for coronavirus

Danielle Stacey
queen-windsor
Photo: © PA
1/10

The coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of people across the globe, including the royals. The Prince of Wales was the first British royal confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, while the Queen has moved to Windsor Castle to self-isolate. Major events including the royal garden parties, Trooping the Colour and the Japanese state visit have all been cancelled, while royal duties are taking place by telephone and video conferencing, instead of in person.

Throughout these unprecedented times, the royals have thrown their support behind the NHS by joining the Clap for our Carers campaign and highlighting organisations, such as the National Emergencies Trust. Meanwhile, younger royals like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being home-schooled like thousands of children across the UK.

HELLO! takes a look at how the royals have been affected by COVID-19, as well as how they've played their part to support the NHS during this unprecedented time.

The Queen

Her Majesty, 93, began her Easter break at Windsor Castle on 19 March – a week earlier than planned – due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been joined by her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, who was flown in by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk. It's been business as usual for the monarch though as she's been receiving her daily government red boxes and has been taking meetings by phone, including her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As well as supporting the Clap for our Carers campaign, the Queen also released a message to the nation, saying: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

 "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

charlotte-school
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate's eldest children began home-schooling after 20 March, joining thousands of school kids across the country as they continued to be taught through remote learning. Prince George is in Year 2, while his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, is in Reception at Thomas's school in Battersea, west London. Like many parents, William and Kate have been juggling home-schooling with their royal duties, carrying out their work through phone calls and video conferencing.

charles-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Prince of Wales

Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles had tested positive for coronavirus on 25 March. In a statement, a spokesperson said at the time: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

On 30 March, it was confirmed that Charles had come out of self-isolation at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, while Camilla will continue to for the rest of the week. The couple joined the nation in clapping for NHS workers, with their royal household releasing footage of them applauding from separate rooms on their Instagram account.

cambridge-kids
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Kensington Palace released an adorable video of the Cambridge children as they clapped NHS workers, in footage taken by dad William. Prince Louis, who turns two in April, stands in the middle of his older siblings, looking to them for direction as they enthusiastically applaud. The caption on the video read: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

prince-albert
Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Prince Albert of Monaco

The head of state, 62, was the second royal confirmed to have contracted coronavirus on 19 March. He later released a statement thanking supporters for their well wishes and later addressed rumours that he had infected Prince Charles, after they both attended the Water Aid summit on 10 March. Prince Albert said: "I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away. We nodded hello to one another, so I don't think I can really be accused of contaminating him." He also described his symptoms as "pretty mild," telling PEOPLE magazine: "I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have to be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago."

princess-maria-teresa
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma

Princess Maria Teresa died at the age of 86 in Paris after contracting COVID-19, with the announcement made by her nephew, Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma. She was born in 1933 to parents, Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, who had six children in total. She died without marrying or bearing children of her own, but is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Princess Margarita, Prince Jaime and Princess Maria-Caroline.

archduke-karl
Photo: © Rex
7/10

Archduke of Austria

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, was the first royal to be diagnosed with COVID-19. The 59-year-old, who is the head of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine, confirmed the news in a phone call on the Austrian TV channel oe24. "It's annoying, but I'm fine. It's not the black plague," he said. "I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested." The Archduke went on to praise the Austrian authorities for acting "with measure and goal". He added, "Panic is not brought in."

jack-eugenie-sarah
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Sarah, Duchess of York

The Duke of York's former wife has been finding ways to help during the crisis, including teaming up with British chocolate brand Love Cocoa, who are donating sweet treats to the NHS for every item bought. Sarah and her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank have also delivered care packages to NHS staff at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions, according to Mail Online.

prince-henrik
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Prince Henrik of Denmark

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark's ten-year-old son, Prince Henrik, was tested for coronavirus after developing breathing problems associated with asthmatic bronchitis. A statement released by the Danish court on 24 March confirmed that the young royal had been given the all-clear after being tested. The family, along with their daughter eight-year-old Princess Athena, are now residing at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The royal couple and their children moved to Paris last summer so that Prince Joachim could undertake military training.

beatrice-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Princess Beatrice

The Duke of York's eldest daughter has had her wedding plans affected by the pandemic. Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were set to have their evening reception at Buckingham Palace gardens on 29 May, but they have now cancelled this element of their nuptials. The couple are set to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London, but are considering whether to have a small ceremony with close friends and family instead.

