The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially left their royal duties behind on 31 March, signing off with one final post on their Instagram account to thank their followers for their support. Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement in November 2017 sparked excitement and interest from around the globe and millions of people tuned in to watch the royal wedding in May 2018.
In that time, we've seen them champion amazing causes, carry out successful royal tours and of course, grow their family with the arrival of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.
As Harry and Meghan prepare to carve out a new future for themselves, here's what we'll miss about their royal life.
Harry's sweet interactions with children
Before meeting Meghan, Harry expressed his desire to have children of his own and he's always had an amazing rapport with youngsters. One of our favourite moments from his public royal life has to be from the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017, when two-year-old Emily Henson cheekily stole some of his popcorn. His faux shock and reaction to the toddler was priceless!