7 things we'll miss most about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal life

The Sussexes stepped back from royal life on 31 March

7 things we'll miss most about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal life

How Meghan Markle will be de-stressing during self-isolation
Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially left their royal duties behind on 31 March, signing off with one final post on their Instagram account to thank their followers for their support. Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement in November 2017 sparked excitement and interest from around the globe and millions of people tuned in to watch the royal wedding in May 2018.

In that time, we've seen them champion amazing causes, carry out successful royal tours and of course, grow their family with the arrival of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019.

As Harry and Meghan prepare to carve out a new future for themselves, here's what we'll miss about their royal life.

Harry's sweet interactions with children

Before meeting Meghan, Harry expressed his desire to have children of his own and he's always had an amazing rapport with youngsters. One of our favourite moments from his public royal life has to be from the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017, when two-year-old Emily Henson cheekily stole some of his popcorn. His faux shock and reaction to the toddler was priceless!

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan's next tiara moment

The bride stunned in Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara on her wedding day in May 2018, but it's likely that we won't see the headpiece again. Tiaras are typically worn for white-tie occasions such as a banquet during a state visit or the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception, none of which Harry and Meghan are likely to attend in the future.

Photo: © Getty Images
PDAs

From the moment they announced their engagement, Harry and Meghan have always been publicly affectionate towards one another. From hand holding to reassuring back rubs, their love and admiration for one another has always been evident.

Photo: © Getty Images
Harry's military duties

Before fulfilling his royal duties full-time, Harry served in the Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. As part of their new agreement, Buckingham Palace said: "They [Harry and Meghan] understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments." While the Duke will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader, during the 12-month review period, his honorary military positions will not be used. Harry will also not perform any official duties associated with these roles. As he donned his dress uniform for the Mountbatten Festival of Music for one of his final royal duties earlier this month, Harry looked visibly emotional and it's clear that his role in the military will be one he misses.

Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan's speeches

Former actress Meghan has delivered many a confident speech during her time as a royal, often without notes and sometimes, off-the-cuff. She has highlighted issues such as female empowerment, gender equality and the importance of education. One of her most memorable speeches was during the couple's tour of Africa in 2019, when they visited an organisation dedicated to helping vulnerable people in the community. Speaking to the group, the Duchess said, "I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour, and as your sister."

Photo: © Getty Images
Appearances at royal events

While Harry and Meghan could attend formal royal events such as Trooping the Colour in future, as members of the Queen's extended family usually gather on the balcony, it's unlikely we'll see them at anything that involves royal duties. This could include Commonwealth Day, Remembrance Sunday and state visits.

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal tours

As Harry and Meghan will no longer be carrying out engagements and representing Her Majesty, this also sadly means no more royal tours. The couple had an exciting start to their first major tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in 2018, as they announced they were expecting their first child as they landed in Sydney. When Meghan was six months pregnant, they also made an official trip to Morocco in February 2019. Baby Archie made his debut on the Sussexes' visit to South Africa in September 2019, when the family met Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

